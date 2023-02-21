Open in App
Hopewell, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Part of Blackstone Avenue, Virginia Street in Hopewell to close this week

By Will Gonzalez,

11 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Short stretches of two roads in Hopewell will be closed this week for maintenance.

According to a release from the City of Hopewell, Blackstone Avenue between Boston Street and Oaklawn Boulevard, as well as Virginia Street between Wilmington Avenue and Kenwood Avenue will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 21, to Friday, Feb. 24.

The closure is the result of maintenance work being done on drainage infrastructure can take place in the area. The roads will be closed to through traffic but people who live on the affected streets will be able to access them.

The intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Virginia Street will be completely shut down and no traffic will be able to pass through.

