Pink Slips Into Pantaboots & Orange Blazer Dress for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Pink brought vibrant style with an edgy twist to the stage for “Today’s” Citi Concert Series in New York City on Feb. 21.

Ahead of her performance, the Grammy Award-winning singer sat down with “Today” show host Jenna Bush Hager to chat about her new album “Trustfall,” chaperoning her kids’ middle school dance and performing her latest song, “When I Get There,” which is a tribute to her father who passed away in 2021.

Pink brightened up the morning talk show, appearing in a sharp, coral blazer that she wore as a dress. The double-breasted overcoat featured pointy lapels, side slanted pockets and large buttons at the center of the bodice and near the cuffs.

Underneath, she donned a simple black top with a pair of sleek black pantaboots also known as boot pants. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings and built-in pointy stiletto boots . Pink’s silhouette included an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

To amp up her look, the “So What” musician accessorized with dangling pearl earrings, a gold choker necklace and a collection of midi rings. Sticking to her signature punk-rock style, Pink went with a dark smokey eye and a pink pout. She slicked her short blond hair back away from her face.

Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment. Her hairstyles also had an iconic transformation over the years, going from spiky mohawks to pastel pink pixie cut. Pink’s fiery attitude and self-reliant image have led her to become the punk rock star that she is today.

