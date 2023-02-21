Open in App
Washington State
DC News Now

Survey signals the best grocery stores in the DMV for savings, quality

By Ben Dennis,

11 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — A new rating list signals grocery stores in the DC metro area may offer the best deals, while prices for food remain steep despite cooling inflation rates.

The rating report from Consumers’ Checkbook compiled reviews from consumers’ ratings: Produce, meats, quality and price, and even grocery store workers.

The research arm bills itself as an unbiased reviewer of price research compiled ratings of 30 grocery stores and delivery services in the DMV, and of 154 commonly purchased items.

The report indicated increasing competition joining DC’s supermarket scene will benefit shoppers–which would be a welcome relief as goods remain more expensive than one year ago.

Families can reportedly save between $1,500 and $2,000 annually at Food Lion and Walmart, the rating report said.

“Compared to average prices at all the store’s Checkbook surveyed, Walmart’s prices were the best (16 percent lower than the all-store average). Food Lion (12 percent) was the runner-up for the price,” an overview of the survey results said.

Target reportedly offered low prices, but not at every location. A Manassas, Va store priced food cheaper according to the survey.

Giant, Harris Teeter, and Wegmans reportedly offered similar prices, and Safeway’s costs remain the highest among conventional chains, according to the report.

Several top contenders for overall quality included Grosvenor Market, Wegman’s, and Mom’s Organic Market — each garnering roughly 90% of surveyed consumers who reported “superior” levels of satisfaction.

Snider’s Super Foods, The Fresh Market, Sprout’s Farmers Market and Roots Market received around 80% of high marks from consumers surveyed.

Consumers can consider other ways to stretch their dollar, including subscribing to store rewards programs that offer cash back, utilizing free coupons, and buying in bulk.

