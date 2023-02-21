Open in App
Odessa, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa YMCA to host Share the Love Event

By Zachary Bordner,

11 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Family YMCA is inviting the community to an all day celebration for the reopening of its swimming pool.

Taking place on February 24 th at the Odessa Family YMCA, the Share the Love Community Event will be free and open to the public.

During the event, guests will be able to tour the Y, swim in the pool, participate in a fitness class, workout in a cardio or weight room, or play basketball in the gym.

There will also be door prizes and refreshments.

“We are excited to show everyone in our community on what we’ve been working on for the past few months,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of Odessa Family YMCA. “We have a newly renovated indoor swimming pool that’s now open just in time for the warmer months. We’ve also updated our aerobic rooms with fun lights and new equipment. We’re just happy that everyone will finally get to experience these upgrades.”

For the month of February, current members are allowed to bring a guest for free. New members who join this month will receive 20% off general membership. Offer ends Wednesday, March 1st.

For more information, please visit the Odessa YMCA website .

