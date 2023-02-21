New $200 million bridge coming to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Lee County Commissioners moved forward with a plan to tear down the Cape Coral Bridge and replace it with a new over $200 million project.

The current bridge stretches across the Caloosahatchee River from Cape Coral Pkwy to McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers.

“Oh no, that’s going to cause such congestion,” said one Cape Coral resident.

The county says not so fast.

“What they are proposing to do is actually build one completely brand new span that will be wide enough to hold all four lanes of traffic. Then what we would do is move everybody over to that new four-lane bridge and then tear down the other two while they build that second span,” said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman.

The new bridge is expected to cost $216.8M.

“If you’re going to spend taxpayer money, it’s important you build something that will last. We are projecting a 75 to 100 year window here,” said Hamman.

Below are the renderings and plans from Tuesday’s Meeting:

From Lee County:

The design changes for the Cape Coral Bridge are to replace both the eastbound and westbound spans gaining an additional 40-plus years of useful life at the present-day value of $20 million. Commissioners reached a consensus on that plan at a Feb. 6 workshop.

Previously, plans were to replace the westbound span with a new three-lane bridge and widen the eastbound span to add a third lane. However, the latest Florida Department of Transportation design requirements would have significantly increased the cost of widening the eastbound lanes.

Construction on this project is slated to begin in 2027. The CapeCoral Bridge will remain open and the current four-lane configuration will be maintained throughout construction.