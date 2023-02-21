Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

New $200 million bridge coming to Cape Coral

By Trent Bennett,

11 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Lee County Commissioners moved forward with a plan to tear down the Cape Coral Bridge and replace it with a new over $200 million project.

The current bridge stretches across the Caloosahatchee River from Cape Coral Pkwy to McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers.

“Oh no, that’s going to cause such congestion,” said one Cape Coral resident.

The county says not so fast.

“What they are proposing to do is actually build one completely brand new span that will be wide enough to hold all four lanes of traffic. Then what we would do is move everybody over to that new four-lane bridge and then tear down the other two while they build that second span,” said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman.

The new bridge is expected to cost $216.8M.

“If you’re going to spend taxpayer money, it’s important you build something that will last. We are projecting a 75 to 100 year window here,” said Hamman.

Below are the renderings and plans from Tuesday’s Meeting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqX3O_0kv5sXfb00

From Lee County:

The design changes for the Cape Coral Bridge are to replace both the eastbound and westbound spans gaining an additional 40-plus years of useful life at the present-day value of $20 million. Commissioners reached a consensus on that plan at a Feb. 6 workshop.

Previously, plans were to replace the westbound span with a new three-lane bridge and widen the eastbound span to add a third lane. However, the latest Florida Department of Transportation design requirements would have significantly increased the cost of widening the eastbound lanes.

Construction on this project is slated to begin in 2027. The CapeCoral Bridge will remain open and the current four-lane configuration will be maintained throughout construction.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
Construction plan set for new housing complex on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash at Fort Myers shopping center
Fort Myers, FL21 hours ago
Sea wall installed to protect Fort Myers Beach condo building just feet from the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Port man crashed through FHP homicide investigation
North Port, FL21 hours ago
5 months after Ian, swim advisory still in effect in Lee County
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Man hit by train in Fort Myers now in hospice care
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Community remembers Fort Myers Chief Derrick Diggs at Fort Myers memorial service
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Bonita Springs City Council discusses problematic roundabouts and traffic
Bonita Springs, FL3 days ago
CCPD will get over $1 million in new equipment
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Car noise pollution regulations may be coming to Collier County
Naples, FL4 days ago
Unlicensed contractor leaves Port Charlotte home in state of disarray
Port Charlotte, FL3 days ago
Iconic Fort Myers Beach breakfast spot vows to rebuild
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Naples Pride Festival back-on-track following heated city council meeting
Naples, FL3 days ago
FEMA workers save woman’s life in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Red tide gives Bonita Beach Dog Park a ruff reopening
Bonita Springs, FL3 days ago
Boat dumped on side of road in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL4 days ago
New construction program aims to train hireable workers within six weeks
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL1 day ago
Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home
Naples, FL1 day ago
Installation begins for FGCU’s new artificial reef in Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Weather Blog: NBC2 Fire Alert active tonight and Saturday
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy