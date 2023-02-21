Car hits pole on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Elmira’s southside late Tuesday afternoon.
Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 5:15 p.m. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed that a minivan had hit a utility pole.
An ambulance was also at the scene, but there's currently no official word on any injuries.
