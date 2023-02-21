Open in App
WANE 15

Starbucks to begin selling coffee infused with olive oil

By Addy Bink,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wISaS_0kv5rAeL00

(NEXSTAR) – When you get a cup of coffee, you might ask for cream and sugar in it, or maybe a dollop of whipped cream on top, depending on the drink. But what about adding olive oil? Starbucks is about to try it.

Beginning this week, Starbucks says it will be selling three “Starbucks Oleato” beverages in Italy, and five at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, “with more markets coming soon.” The beverages include Starbucks’ arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Italian brand Partanna, which “creates an entirely new experience,” the company says .

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Customers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will have five Oleato options: the Caffe Latte, the Iced Cortado, the Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

Some Starbucks drinks recalled, may contain glass

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

While Italy will be the first to try the olive oil-infused coffees, Starbucks plans to bring the drinks to Southern California this spring before expanding into Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Fowl-free: McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said Schultz.

Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

The coffee giant isn’t the only U.S.-based company trying a new product in Europe. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it would roll out plant-based McNuggets at more than 1,400 restaurants in Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 Indiana towns listed in ‘150 Best Small Town in America’ ranking
Stinesville, IN1 day ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Keene, NH18 hours ago
Trump scheduled to speak in Davenport
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Bryce Young falls a tad short: 5-10 . . . and one-eighth
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, IN15 hours ago
Ja Morant investigated by NBA after Instagram post appears to show him flashing a gun
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Courts: Federal charge for man in 10-hour New Haven standoff
New Haven, IN1 day ago
What causes turbulence?
Austin, TX17 hours ago
Disneyland fan sets record with whopping number of ‘most consecutive visits’
Huntington Beach, CA1 day ago
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Tom Sizemore, actor who starred in ‘Heat,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ dies at 61
Burbank, CA23 hours ago
Parents urged to destroy this helmet over possibility of head injury
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy