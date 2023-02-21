Open in App
Berthold, ND
Montana man arrested in Berthold, charged with narcotic possession

By Brendan Rodenberg,

11 days ago

BERTHOLD, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 45-year-old man from Sidney, Montana was arrested in Berthold on Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of firearms and narcotics.

According to the Berthold Police Department, early on Tuesday, February 21, the man was arrested during a traffic stop in the city for driving with a suspended license.

Further investigation into the stop with assistance from a K9 team member revealed that the man was in possession of firearms and illegal substances.

Minot truck driver arrested in Berthold

Officials recovered a 9MM handgun, 102 fentanyl pills, 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

The man is currently being charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

