Open in App
West Lafayette, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Purdue warns of fake basketball ticket sales ahead of IU home game

By Joe Schroeder,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGnHN_0kv5pNCC00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is warning of fake basketball ticket sales ahead of Saturday’s home game against Indiana.

Purdue University’s police department announced Tuesday it is investigating multiple reports of fraud related to buying tickets men’s basketball tickets for home games at Mackey Arena.

The fake tickets are often posted on the mobile group messaging app GroupMe, Purdue PD said. The scam is also believed to be happening on Facebook Marketplace as well.

The scammer police warn of poses as a student at Purdue and sends a photo of an actual student’s ID card. The police believe the cards being used may be that of students who have already fallen victim to the scam.

Hoosiers drop a spot in polls following dramatic win over Michigan

The fake seller then messages with the potential buyer in an attempt to gain their confidence, police said. They then ask for payment online, using Venmo and Zelle.

“We understand the demand for basketball tickets is extremely high right now, but we ask that those looking to purchase tickets remain alert and vigilant,” said Purdue police chief Lesley Wiete. “We recommend not purchasing tickets over mobile applications or from people you do not know.”

To report ticket fraud, call PUPD at (765) 494-8221.

Purdue’s men’s basketball team, currently ranked 5th in the NCAA, is set to face off against No. 17 Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in West Lafayette.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Plans in the works for Raising Cane’s in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Record breaking weather week in central Indiana
Frankfort, IN1 day ago
3 Indiana towns listed in ‘150 Best Small Town in America’ ranking
Stinesville, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 7 Iowa outlasts Purdue 69-58 in B10 quarterfinal
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Big Ten champ No. 5 Purdue outlasts Wisconsin 63-61
Madison, WI2 days ago
Smith’s 3-pointer lifts Purdue women over Wisconsin, 57-55
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: March 3
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Zionsville’s Brian Mason in line to be Colts’ special teams coordinator
Zionsville, IN21 hours ago
Holcomb orders third-party testing of Ohio toxic waste
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Versiti team up to celebrate ‘Thin Mint Thursday’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Portion of toxic waste already delivered to Indiana landfill
Russellville, IN3 days ago
Purdue University named among ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Fishers to break ground on $135 million development
Fishers, IN1 day ago
Baird asks for ‘pause’ on toxic shipments from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Kentucky detective investigating possible connection between 2011 double murder and Delphi case
Delphi, IN2 days ago
Covington pair arrested after police find 3.5lbs of pot, 56 grams of meth
Attica, IN1 day ago
Police arrest 2 in decade-old murder case
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Trafalgar man found guilty in death of 4-month-old daughter
Trafalgar, IN2 days ago
Demotte man arrested on counts of attempted murder and arson
De Motte, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy