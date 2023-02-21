Purdue warns of fake basketball ticket sales ahead of IU home game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is warning of fake basketball ticket sales ahead of Saturday’s home game against Indiana.

Purdue University’s police department announced Tuesday it is investigating multiple reports of fraud related to buying tickets men’s basketball tickets for home games at Mackey Arena.

The fake tickets are often posted on the mobile group messaging app GroupMe, Purdue PD said. The scam is also believed to be happening on Facebook Marketplace as well.

The scammer police warn of poses as a student at Purdue and sends a photo of an actual student’s ID card. The police believe the cards being used may be that of students who have already fallen victim to the scam.

The fake seller then messages with the potential buyer in an attempt to gain their confidence, police said. They then ask for payment online, using Venmo and Zelle.

“We understand the demand for basketball tickets is extremely high right now, but we ask that those looking to purchase tickets remain alert and vigilant,” said Purdue police chief Lesley Wiete. “We recommend not purchasing tickets over mobile applications or from people you do not know.”

To report ticket fraud, call PUPD at (765) 494-8221.

Purdue’s men’s basketball team, currently ranked 5th in the NCAA, is set to face off against No. 17 Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in West Lafayette.

