Traffic signal at Century Ave and Pinehurst in Bismarck out of service

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The traffic signal at the intersection of Century Avenue and Pinehurst is out of service, effective immediately.

According to a news release, the intersection is going to be a flash with red signal indications on all approaches, indicating an all-way stop condition.

There will not be a detour for the intersection. People should expect delays in the area during busy travel times, and they should slow down or consider other routes.

