Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Traffic signal at Century Ave and Pinehurst in Bismarck out of service

By Morgan DeVries,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azvOq_0kv5orPp00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The traffic signal at the intersection of Century Avenue and Pinehurst is out of service, effective immediately.

According to a news release, the intersection is going to be a flash with red signal indications on all approaches, indicating an all-way stop condition.

Bismarck crews begin snow removal operations

There will not be a detour for the intersection. People should expect delays in the area during busy travel times, and they should slow down or consider other routes.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bismarck, ND newsLocal Bismarck, ND
Temporary Bismarck road closure scheduled in April
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Bismarck approves modified Urban Road program
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Skiing is for everyone in North Dakota
Bismarck, ND12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another layer of snow blankets Bismarck
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Bismarck-Mandan region hit by fast falling, wet snow as March starts with a mess
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
What’s Happening This Weekend? 3/4 – 3/5
Bismarck, ND21 hours ago
Timeline of Bismarck history book is fit to print
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
State Senate considers allowing ‘pedal pubs’
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bill looks to change how many license plates are needed
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Bismarck, Mandan high schools targeted in false phone threats
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Why volunteering in North Dakota can brighten your day
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
Insurance companies threaten grain elevator operations
Wilton, ND1 day ago
No credible threat at Bismarck, Mandan high schools. BHS closes for the day, MHS in session
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 2
Washburn, ND2 days ago
Lincoln school dribbles through the pages during National Reading Month
Lincoln, ND2 days ago
Two men found guilty in 2021 Bismarck murder
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Hundreds gather outside Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to protest proposed censorship laws
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
BUSINESS BEAT : KHS The Salon
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Be active on March 14 for the Pi Day 5K Challenge
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Local foods could lead to a healthier you
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
BUSINESS BEAT : Shree Beauty and Brow Art
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Local ranchers discuss why grazing is so important
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Why ‘tummy time’ is important for babies
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
State Swimming: Records fall at the prelims, setting up the finals on Saturday
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck Catholic pharmacy joins Texas lawsuit against federal mandate to dispense abortion drugs
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
EMDR helps cure PTSD in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Lawmakers consider ballot language bill
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Remarkable Woman: Mirabella Punga, a woman who lives to serve others
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
EVENTS: Savanah Benz comes to The Laughing Sun
Bismarck, ND3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy