Open in App
Maury County, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

LPR camera helps Belle Meade police catch wanted man, recover stolen car & gun

By Andy Cordan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUn3s_0kv5o5ZY00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belle Meade police arrested a longtime felon wanted out of Maury County thanks to license plate recognition cameras and quick thinking officers.

On Friday at around 11 a.m., an LPR camera alerted the police department about a stolen 2020 Subaru.

Metro to launch license plate reader pilot program in coming weeks

Within moments officers pulled over the driver, identified as 35-year-old Chase Grover, who was wanted out of Maury County for failure to appear warrants.

Officers pulled up Grover’s arrest records from Maury County and found a long history that included drugs and weapons.

After searching the stolen car, police found a 9mm handgun reportedly stolen from a Hendersonville car burglary months ago, along with methamphetamines in a black container. Officers also found a sawzall blade in Grover’s pocket.

Newly installed LPR cameras help Lebanon police catch criminals

Lt. Mack Mangrum praised the city’s comprehensive LPR system and officers who were quick to react.

It’s not yet clear how Grover took possession of the stolen Subaru with Montana plates or the handgun stolen from a car burglary in Hendersonville.

“Now it’s in our possession and, hopefully, down the line we can get it back to its rightful owner,” Mangrum said, referring to the weapon seized by his officers.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Grover is currently being held in the Metro Jail on a $55,500 bond. He is facing charges that include felony theft of a firearm, possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, dangerous felon in possession of a weapon, driving on a suspended license, and theft over $10,000-$60,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man hit, killed on Old Hickory Blvd. after celebrating birthday in downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Man arrested on drug, gun charges at Hendersonville apartment complex
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Suspects burglarize delivery vehicles outside Madison warehouse, shoot Amazon driver
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Community rallies around Smyrna athlete as she returns to Middle TN after losing legs in crash
Smyrna, TN7 hours ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
Edgehill shooting sends one person to hospital
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Storm-related death reported in Hendersonville neighborhood
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Third suspect sought in deadly Nashville shooting from April 2022
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man dies after tree falls on car in McEwen
Mcewen, TN1 day ago
Sparta man arrested in Wednesday night White County homicide
Sparta, TN2 days ago
Case load sizes contribute to Metro police ability to solve crimes, report says
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Neighbor rescues woman from burning apartment in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
‘Violated, bullied’: HOA makes disabled Mt. Juliet couple remove wheelchair ramp
Mount Juliet, TN2 days ago
CA man jailed in Nashville in connection with 2019 overdose death
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Convicted murderer apologizes to family of Nashville nurse killed on I-440
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Father of Waffle House shooter sentenced to 18 months in prison for giving son rifle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New technology helping Metro police get ‘criminals off the street faster’
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in 2020 murder of Nashville nurse
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Indiana ex-con found in Belle Meade with pregnant teen
Nashville, TN2 days ago
No injuries reported after tree falls on top of North Nashville home
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Pulaski woman rescued from trailer after tree falls onto it during severe storms
Pulaski, TN1 day ago
Large procession escorts fallen Tennessee National Guardsman back home
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tullahoma alderman established intent, court says, will remain in her seat
Tullahoma, TN1 day ago
Semi truck blown over by high winds on I-24 in Kentucky
Paducah, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy