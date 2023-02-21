LPR camera helps Belle Meade police catch wanted man, recover stolen car & gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belle Meade police arrested a longtime felon wanted out of Maury County thanks to license plate recognition cameras and quick thinking officers.

On Friday at around 11 a.m., an LPR camera alerted the police department about a stolen 2020 Subaru.

Within moments officers pulled over the driver, identified as 35-year-old Chase Grover, who was wanted out of Maury County for failure to appear warrants.

Officers pulled up Grover’s arrest records from Maury County and found a long history that included drugs and weapons.

After searching the stolen car, police found a 9mm handgun reportedly stolen from a Hendersonville car burglary months ago, along with methamphetamines in a black container. Officers also found a sawzall blade in Grover’s pocket.

Lt. Mack Mangrum praised the city’s comprehensive LPR system and officers who were quick to react.

It’s not yet clear how Grover took possession of the stolen Subaru with Montana plates or the handgun stolen from a car burglary in Hendersonville.

“Now it’s in our possession and, hopefully, down the line we can get it back to its rightful owner,” Mangrum said, referring to the weapon seized by his officers.

Grover is currently being held in the Metro Jail on a $55,500 bond. He is facing charges that include felony theft of a firearm, possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, dangerous felon in possession of a weapon, driving on a suspended license, and theft over $10,000-$60,000.

