Maryland man accused of dogfighting sentenced to 2 years in prison

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — A man from Capitol Heights, Maryland was sentenced to two years in prison after officials say he conspired to engage in dogfighting for over five years.

Court documents stated that from May 2015 through at least August 2020, 50-year-old Charles Edward Williams, III, was among people messaging a private group on an app to discuss training fighting dogs, exchanging videos about dogfighting and coordinating dog fights.

Officials said that the individuals were from Virginia, D.C. and Maryland and called the group “The DMV Board” or “The Board.”

Documents said that these members also compared “methods of killing dogs that lost fights” and shared news of anyone who may have been caught by law enforcement.

Williams, 37-year-old Michael Roy Hilliard of Fort Washington, Maryland, and five others were indicted in August 2022 for dogfighting conspiracy related to this group. In November 2022, Williams and Hilliard — as well as two other co-defendants — pleaded guilty.

The other three who pled guilty have sentencings scheduled for March of this year, each facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison — although actual sentences are typically less than the maximum.

Officials said that Williams entered multiple dogs into different fights, with the following incidents:

In March 2018, Williams entered a dog into a fight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement was called to the fight and arrested people who were present, including Williams. They found several weapons and two injured dogs in the warehouse.

In April 2019, Williams drove to Bunnlevel, North Carolina, with Hilliard and one of his dogs to enter the dog in a dog fight. This fight lasted under 10 minutes, and Williams’s dog won. A person who was not indicted shot and killed the losing dog.

