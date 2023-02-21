Open in App
Capitol Heights, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Maryland man accused of dogfighting sentenced to 2 years in prison

By Makea Luzader,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxOgC_0kv5mPy100

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — A man from Capitol Heights, Maryland was sentenced to two years in prison after officials say he conspired to engage in dogfighting for over five years.

Court documents stated that from May 2015 through at least August 2020, 50-year-old Charles Edward Williams, III, was among people messaging a private group on an app to discuss training fighting dogs, exchanging videos about dogfighting and coordinating dog fights.

Officials said that the individuals were from Virginia, D.C. and Maryland and called the group “The DMV Board” or “The Board.”

Documents said that these members also compared “methods of killing dogs that lost fights” and shared news of anyone who may have been caught by law enforcement.

Worker stuck in cab of dump truck rescued

Williams, 37-year-old Michael Roy Hilliard of Fort Washington, Maryland, and five others were indicted in August 2022 for dogfighting conspiracy related to this group. In November 2022, Williams and Hilliard — as well as two other co-defendants — pleaded guilty.

The other three who pled guilty have sentencings scheduled for March of this year, each facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison — although actual sentences are typically less than the maximum.

Officials said that Williams entered multiple dogs into different fights, with the following incidents:

  • In March 2018, Williams entered a dog into a fight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement was called to the fight and arrested people who were present, including Williams. They found several weapons and two injured dogs in the warehouse.
  • In April 2019, Williams drove to Bunnlevel, North Carolina, with Hilliard and one of his dogs to enter the dog in a dog fight. This fight lasted under 10 minutes, and Williams’s dog won. A person who was not indicted shot and killed the losing dog.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Person refuses to put down knife; Frederick officers shoot, kill him
Frederick, MD9 hours ago
MTPD: Two teenagers arrested, one had gun
College Park, MD1 day ago
Maryland Governor Wes Moore in Frederick, making the city the state’s ‘capital for a day’
Frederick, MD1 day ago
Man charged with murder after stabbing at DC library
Washington, DC1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA15 hours ago
Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
Person in custody, US Capitol police look for second in connection to stolen car
Washington, DC2 days ago
Home, car damaged after gunfire in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Restaurant owner says shootings are the ‘new normal’ in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
1 dead, suspect in custody after stabbing in DC library
Washington, DC2 days ago
Alexandria Police Department to start issuing body worn cameras to officers
Alexandria, VA1 day ago
Germantown man says burglar used his toothbrush, razor, shower
Germantown, MD1 day ago
One injured after balcony fire in Southeast DC
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Police investigating double shooting in Northwest DC
Washington, DC3 days ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Windsor Locks, CT18 hours ago
Woman rescued from Potomac River
Washington, DC1 day ago
Man dead, bystander injured after shooting in Northwest DC
Washington, DC3 days ago
Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy