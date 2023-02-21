Fourth Fire Department employee investigated in Tyre Nichols' death

Good morning, Memphis!

A fourth Memphis Fire Department employee is under investigation related to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, Memphis' chief legal officer said Tuesday, and officials may wrap up their internal investigations in the "next couple of weeks," Lucas Finton reports in this story.

The identity, rank and status of the fourth fire department employee is unknown.

"The fourth fire personnel actually came [to the scene] much later and provided medical care and transported Mr. Nichols to the hospital," chief legal officer Jennifer Sink told reporters. "We have not come to a final decision as to the action against him."

FedEx Corp. has committed more than $1 million of in-kind shipping to help those significantly impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, Omer Yusuf reports in this story.

FedEx said in a news release the company chartered a FedEx MD-11 overnight with dedicated relief from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Istanbul, Turkey.

Municipalities across Tennessee are working together to push for a higher percentage of the state-shared sales tax, Dima Amro reports in this story.

Germantown's and Collierville's boards of mayor and aldermen voted unanimously Feb. 13 to support the resolution to increase the percentage of the state's annual sales tax revenue that is distributed to municipalities.

Other Memphis-area suburbs also voted to support the resolution including Arlington, Bartlett, Lakeland and Millington.

Imagine, if you will, a Black Mae West in Memphis in the early 1950s: elegant, her curves corseted into tight dresses, a peach-shaped face, a cool voice. She lived in luxury, went to parties, had a maid. Unmarried, no children. She greeted visitors stretched out on a chaise, dripping with furs, wearing mules with kicky tassels, Danielle Dreilinger reports in this story for subscribers.

This was Willa Monroe. And she was more than a socialite. She was the first Black woman in the U.S. to host her own radio show — as a radio homemaker.

Ready for some mudbugs? The crawfish season has officially kicked off.

You don’t have to head to the Big Easy to enjoy these Louisianan crustaceans. They are available throughout the Memphis area from now until May or June, depending on the weather. You can get them boiled and ready to eat with all the fixin's or pick up a bag of live mudbugs to cook yourself, Jennifer Chandler reports in a story for subscribers. You can find her annual roundup here of the places selling crawfish in Memphis.

UNLV coach Barry Odom became very familiar with the Memphis area during his time under former Memphis coach Justin Fuente, Wynston Wilcox reports in this story for subscribers.

Since then, Memphis has become one of Odom’s recruiting hubs at every coaching stop he’s made.

When he was at Missouri for five seasons, four as a head coach, and most recently at Arkansas between 2020-22 as a defensive coordinator, he made sure not to neglect the talent in the Mid-South.

Now that Memphis football's full 2023 schedule is out, the Tigers and their fans can start planning trips and figure out expectations for the fall. But the immediate takeaways seem promising for coach Ryan Silverfield as he enters a pivotal fourth year on the job, Evan Barnes reports in this story.

Six of the Tigers' opponents have first-year coaches. The Tigers have an early off week in October. Three of their five true road games are against opponents coming off three-win seasons. They also host South Florida, a team that has won only four total games in the past three seasons.

