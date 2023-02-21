Lawsuit claims Cottage Grove Police Department violated Sanctuary Promise Act

Two Lane County community organizations filed a lawsuit in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday against the City of Cottage Grove, alleging the police department violated Oregon's Sanctuary Promise Act.

The Rural Organizing Project and Community Alliance of Lane County said the Cottage Grove Police Department illegally assisted federal immigration officials seeking to deport community members, according to Rural Organizing Project officials.

The organizations allege the Cottage Grove Police Department violated the act by:

Detecting and taking people into custody for immigration enforcement.

Notifying immigration officials of people in local custody who police believe are violating federal immigration law.

Giving immigration officials access to people it’s detaining in restricted areas of the Cottage Grove Jail.

Sharing confidential information with immigration officials about people in its custody, including release dates, contact information and personal data.

Project officials said these practices illegally divert local resources to help federal officials in enforcing immigration laws against refugees and immigrants.

“When local police don’t follow the law and collaborate with federal immigration enforcement, it breaks community trust, making it less likely that people will call for help when needed, making everyone less safe,” Jess Campbell, executive director of Rural Organizing Project, said. “We want the City of Cottage Grove to follow the law. Everyone has the right to live their lives with safety and dignity in Oregon.”

The two organizations are asking the court for a judgment that Cottage Grove is violating the Sanctuary Promise Act and an injunction ordering it to comply with the act, Project officials said.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.