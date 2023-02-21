Tallahassee City Commission to Consider Sale of Property for Veterans Housing Project

On Wednesday, February 22 nd , the Tallahassee City Commission will consider directing staff to work with Big Bend Homelessness Coalition (BBHC) to develop a purchase and sale vacant property located on Capital Circle NW. BBHC contacted the city about a purchase of 4.54 acres of vacant land at 1665 Capital NW to transform the property into an estimated 60-95 units for formerly homeless veterans.

The property is located on the east side of Capital Circle NW between Hartsfield Road and Commonwealth Boulevard and is situated within the City’s Commercial Parkway Zoning District. In December 2022, the property was appraised for $2,370,00, and a second appraisal for the City’s property is currently in progress.

According to staff, the City Commission Policy #136 allows the City Commission to approve the sale of a property with or without a competitive bid, if the City Commission determines that the sale is in the best interest of the City.

Previously in 2004, the City bought the property from Talquin Electric Cooperative, using Department enterprise funding. The City’s acquisition cost was $1,181,214.50, after the state pitched in $74,650.

In a letter of intent, Big Bend states their mission is to end homelessness using leadership, education, advocacy, and the provision of quality services and affordable housing. The letter written by Holly Bernardo also states that Big Bend understands that Tallahassee is strategically focused on affordable housing making their request timely.

The agenda item notes that the proposed project aligns with the Strategic Plan’s goal of Economic Development and Impact on Poverty.