Gunther Talks Possible Match With Brock Lesnar After Their Royal Rumble Confrontation

Rumors started swirling online late last year about one of WrestleMania 39 's matches being Brock Lesnar vs. Intercontinental Champion Gunther . "The Ring General" was then asked about the potential match in various interviews and seemed the fan the flames on the idea, going so far as to call "The Beast" his "end boss."

"Brock is a one in a million guy, one in ten million," Gunther said on The Rob Brown Show earlier this month ."I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE . I always thought it would a be thing for wrestling and my style, that's my end boss. I've been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point."

The two then had a face-to-face confrontation during this year's Men's Royal Rumble, much to the delight of fans in attendance. However, Lesnar was suddenly challenged to a match on this week's Monday Night Raw by MVP on behalf of his client, Omos. Lesnar will appear on next week's Raw and (barring any swerve) likely accept the challenge. It's still unknown what Gunther will be doing at the show or if he'll be defending his IC title.

Gunther on a Future Match With Brock Lesnar

Gunther recently appeared on After The Bell and said his interaction with Lesnar at the Rumble was enough for now. He explained ( h/t WrestlingNews.co ), "That's a matchup I definitely want to have at some point in my career. Obviously, there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online, but sometimes what is the thing online doesn't translate to the live reaction. So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now because that was just the real life confirmation that it makes sense, that people are up for this. I was really happy with how everything went down. I said that before like people portrayed me as some sort of end boss character sometimes. If I have one end boss, I think Brock is the one. So let's see If everything aligns at some point and it's just gonna happen."

