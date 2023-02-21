Open in App
Pell City, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

2 arrested after drug bust in Pell City

By AJ Holliday,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGg6d_0kv5cA2m00

PELL CITY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two men were arrested after officers obtained a search warrant and conducted a drug bust on Feb. 17 in Pell City.

46-year-old David Jaye, of Pell City, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $338,000.

Alabama man pleads guilty to killing 2 men, 2 dogs

Rito Argo, 56, of Anniston, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $181,000.

According to the Leeds Police Department, the SWAT Team served the search warrant at 5:45 a.m. for a residence in the 1500 block of Highway 174 in Pell City. Officers recovered crystal meth, fentanyl, GHB, cocaine, suboxone, weapons, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and unlisted amount of money.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama police capture suspects after vehicle chase and 6-hour search
Warrior, AL15 hours ago
Walker County man arrested after allegedly removing ankle bracelet, violating parole
Jasper, AL4 days ago
Alabama prison inmate out on early release arrested in Walker County
Jasper, AL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 lbs. of marijuana, LSD, mushrooms among drugs seized during raid at Jasper home; 3 charged
Jasper, AL23 hours ago
UPDATED: Gunshots Reported at Anniston Walmart
Anniston, AL18 hours ago
Birmingham man arrested for drug trafficking
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Grand Jury declines to file charges in Fort Payne death
Fort Payne, AL1 day ago
Running Stop Sign Leads to Felony Drug Charges for Rome Man
Rome, GA2 days ago
St. Clair County deputy delivers baby in Vincent
Vincent, AL1 day ago
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Birmingham City Jail
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Two Injured in Collision Saturday in Centre
Centre, AL19 hours ago
Inmate of City of Birmingham Jail pronounced dead, found by fellow inmate
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Birmingham man pleads guilty to setting Army veteran on fire in 2016
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Video shows moments before inmate’s death in Tennessee
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Homeless Rome Man Jailed After Eating Police Evidence
Rome, GA3 days ago
Man killed by tree that fell on his truck in Talladega
Talladega, AL1 day ago
West Blocton man killed in car crash
West Blocton, AL1 day ago
Trussville Police respond to 2 fights at Hewitt-Trussville High School today
Trussville, AL2 days ago
Gadsden college to create own police department
Gadsden, AL1 day ago
Tuskegee man sentenced to over eight years in prison on gun and drug offenses
Tuskegee, AL5 days ago
Chelsea man charged with distributing obscene material of child
Chelsea, AL5 days ago
2 adults, juvenile charged with robbery and attempted kidnapping in Kimberly
Kimberly, AL5 days ago
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 2/20/2023 to 2/26/2023
Anniston, AL4 days ago
Jasper man dead after crashing on I-459 North
Jasper, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy