2 arrested after drug bust in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two men were arrested after officers obtained a search warrant and conducted a drug bust on Feb. 17 in Pell City.

46-year-old David Jaye, of Pell City, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $338,000.

Rito Argo, 56, of Anniston, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $181,000.

According to the Leeds Police Department, the SWAT Team served the search warrant at 5:45 a.m. for a residence in the 1500 block of Highway 174 in Pell City. Officers recovered crystal meth, fentanyl, GHB, cocaine, suboxone, weapons, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and unlisted amount of money.

