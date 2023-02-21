Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE 15

Kielb heading back to Komets from AHL

By Glenn Marini,

11 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are adding some firepower to their roster as defenseman Darien Kielb has been sent down to Fort Wayne from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

In a previous stint with the Komets this season Kielb tallied three goals and six assists for nine points in just six games.

He’s tallied two goals and four points in 20 games with the Condors this season.

The Komets open a four-game road trip on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the South Carolina Stingrays.

