Cape Coral, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Removal approved for abandoned sunken sailboat in Cape Coral canal

By Claire Lavezzorio,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FBF4_0kv5XxO200

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An abandoned, sinking sailboat has been sitting in a Cape Coral canal since Hurricane Ian. Neighbors are worried it might tip over if it’s not removed soon.

“This isn’t a safe scenario,” said Jeremy Gluck, who’s watched the mast lean closer and closer toward his dock.

The half-sunken sailboat is in a canal behind SW 54th Lane. It’s covered in barnacles and the bottom is turning yellow.

“It seems like it’s tipping a little more every day,” said Tom Valen.

FWC said it received a waiver for removal from the boat’s owner after Hurricane Ian. FWC approved the vessel for removal and the Division of Emergency Management will coordinate the removal and disposal of the vessel with marine contractors.

There is no set timeline for the removal, according to FWC, but they say it is a priority for both agencies.

