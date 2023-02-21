Murderer David Keith Rogers continues testifying at retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Keith Rogers on Tuesday testified to abuse he suffered as a child, his relationships with women and when he first started seeing sex workers after becoming a Kern County sheriff’s deputy.

As a deputy, and while in a happy marriage, Rogers testified he began purchasing women’s underwear and visiting prostitutes. He said he purchased the underwear for sexual gratification.

Prosecutor Eric Smith asked why he visited prostitutes if, as he claimed, he was in a loving, caring relationship.

“Stupid,” Rogers replied. “Just stupid” he said when asked again about his activities.

Rogers, 75, was convicted in 1988 of two counts of murder in the deaths of two prostitutes, Janine Benintende, 20, and Tracie Clark, 15. Benintende was killed in early 1986 and Clark a year later. Rogers shot them multiple times then dumped their bodies in the Arvin-Edison canal.

In 2019, the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence after determining a prosecution witness falsely testified he had sexually assaulted her. The prosecution used the woman’s testimony during its closing argument in the penalty phase.

Rogers’ murder convictions stand, but the retrial of his penalty phase began Jan. 19. At its conclusion, jurors will decide whether Rogers should be resentenced to death, or to life without parole.

The former deputy has admitted killing Clark and originally denied killing anyone else but later said he couldn’t remember, according to court filings.

Rogers began testifying Friday. On Tuesday, he testified he cried when he learned Clark was 15. He said he felt “terrible” he had killed a child.

As a child, he suffered physical and emotional abuse, Rogers said. He testified his stepfather dressed him up as a girl and sent him outside, and he was threatened with being thrown in the river if he continued to wet the bed.

Rogers had three marriages. His first wife left him because she no longer wanted to be with him in the bedroom, Rogers said. She told him it was painful.

Rogers testified he divorced his second wife in part because she gained weight. When they first married she was a “big woman,” between 180 to 200 pounds, he said. She later grew to weigh about 400 pounds. He tried to get her to lose weight but she wasn’t interested.

“She liked food more than she liked me,” Rogers said.

They divorced in 1978 and he got married a third time in 1979.

“It was a good relationship,” Rogers said. They went camping, took trips to the beach, had backyard barbecues.

But then he started visiting prostitutes. Rogers lost his job after a prostitute reported he forced her to take her clothes off and photographed her after detaining her while he was on duty. He later got his job back, and the killings occurred a few years later.

Rogers will resume testifying Wednesday morning.

The trial is nearing its end. Rogers attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, said she expects other witnesses to take up only about one more day. The attorneys will then give closing arguments and the case will go to the jury.

