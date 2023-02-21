Open in App
New Bloomfield, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri AG requests execution date for Brian Dorsey, man convicted of murder

By Ryan Shiner,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsvwA_0kv5TX3m00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced in a Tuesday press release that his office has asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for a man convicted of killing two people in 2006.

A Boone County jury sentenced Brian Dorsey, 51, to death for two counts of first-degree murder in 2008. He previously fought the sentence . He admitted in March 2008 to killing his cousin , Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben, on Dec. 23, 2006 at their New Bloomfield home.

After the Attorney General files a motion to set an execution date, the defendant’s lawyers will have time to respond. If the Missouri Supreme Court chooses to issue an execution warrant, the execution date will be set between 90-120 days from the Missouri Supreme Court’s order, the release states.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Dorsey's latest request to overturn his death sentence on Tuesday. Dorsey claimed his lawyers did not properly investigate factors that might have convinced a jury to give him a life sentence in prison. Dorsey's previous appeals have argued that his ongoing drug addiction and depression would have made it impossible for him to have deliberately killed the Bonnies.

The post Missouri AG requests execution date for Brian Dorsey, man convicted of murder appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
As international filmmakers visit Missouri, lawmakers move forward with movie tax credits
Columbia, MO11 hours ago
City starts information campaign on Columbia marijuana sales tax
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Utility crews work to restore power to Mid-Missouri customers after overnight storms
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indictment filed for woman accused of pointing gun at house with children inside
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Two arrested for alleged burglary in Audrain County
Middletown, MO11 hours ago
Woman charged in Camden County killing
Camdenton, MO1 day ago
Missouri S&T custodian found dead; homicide investigation begins
Rolla, MO1 day ago
Trial in Columbia murder case pushed back to June
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Fulton man charged with domestic assault, armed-criminal action
Fulton, MO3 days ago
Boone County Commission to hold another information session about ARPA funds
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Columbia police seek help finding ‘porch pirate’ as reports grow nationally
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Narcan education and distribution events to be held in Columbia, other areas in Mid-Missouri
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Kansas man arrested in Cooper County, accused of fighting deputy
Roeland Park, KS5 days ago
Columbia man arrested, accused of shooting on Quail Drive
Columbia, MO5 days ago
JC Public Works announces street closure
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Four people displaced after Jefferson City house fire
Jefferson City, MO23 hours ago
DNR, Corps of Engineers to hold public meeting about Lower Osage River study
Tuscumbia, MO2 days ago
MU pays more than $100,000 for water damage at Faurot Field
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Lake of the Ozarks resort development seeks tax financing
Osage Beach, MO1 day ago
Columbia council leaders reviewed the results from the trash collection survey
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Fayette still under boil water order
Fayette, MO1 day ago
True/False ‘March March’ parade to cause traffic impacts in downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Jefferson City announces launch of parking app
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
Two of three candidates vying for city council attend town hall
Columbia, MO7 days ago
Nightly lane closures on Rocheport Bridge announced by MoDOT
Rocheport, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy