Missouri AG requests execution date for Brian Dorsey, man convicted of murder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced in a Tuesday press release that his office has asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for a man convicted of killing two people in 2006.

A Boone County jury sentenced Brian Dorsey, 51, to death for two counts of first-degree murder in 2008. He previously fought the sentence . He admitted in March 2008 to killing his cousin , Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben, on Dec. 23, 2006 at their New Bloomfield home.

After the Attorney General files a motion to set an execution date, the defendant’s lawyers will have time to respond. If the Missouri Supreme Court chooses to issue an execution warrant, the execution date will be set between 90-120 days from the Missouri Supreme Court’s order, the release states.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Dorsey's latest request to overturn his death sentence on Tuesday. Dorsey claimed his lawyers did not properly investigate factors that might have convinced a jury to give him a life sentence in prison. Dorsey's previous appeals have argued that his ongoing drug addiction and depression would have made it impossible for him to have deliberately killed the Bonnies.

