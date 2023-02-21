Open in App
Pringle, PA
Times Leader

Search warrants identify body found in Pringle

By Ed Lewis,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ju0wP_0kv52GE700
Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives search a home on Allen Street, Luzerne Borough, on Feb. 17. Photo courtesy of Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU

PRINGLE — Search warrants obtained by Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives identify the body found in the middle of a street in Pringle on Feb. 12 as Naheim Jamal Beals, 30, of Wilkes-Barre.

Beals’ body was partially clothed when he was found in the middle of Evans and Grove streets at about 4:30 a.m.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said Tuesday an autopsy was performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross. The cause and manner of death is pending the investigation, Matthews said.

According to the search warrant affidavits authorized by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort, Beals was with two other men at Swizzle Sticks, a tavern on Main Street, Edwardsville, arriving in a 2023 Infiniti QX50.

Detectives learned the Infiniti was a loaner vehicle from a dealership on state Route 315 in Wilkes-Barre. While conducting surveillance of the dealership when the Infiniti was scheduled to be returned on Feb. 14, detectives learned the identity of the driver, who is named in the search warrant affidavits.

The other man with Beals and the driver has not been identified.

The driver, who has not been charged, told detectives Beals called him to go to Swizzle Sticks, where they stayed until about 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 12.

They then drove to The Diamond Club, an adult entertainment venue in Old Forge, where they stayed for a time before leaving and encountering three women fighting in the parking lot.

The driver claimed Beals left with the females as he was known to them, according to the search warrant affidavits.

Detectives wrote in the search warrant affidavits the driver refused a request to have his face and hands photographed.

A witness reported to Luzerne County 911 of a fight involving three men outside a stopped white SUV on the North Cross Valley Expressway near the Kingston exit at about 4:21 a.m. Feb. 11, according to the search warrant affidavits.

Surveillance footage near the expressway shows a white SUV exit the highway at about the same time the witness called 911 about the fight. Other surveillance cameras recorded the white SUV travel on Union Street in Luzerne and stopping for several minutes at Evans and Grove streets, Pringle, where Beals’ body was found at 4:32 a.m.

Beals only had clothing on his upper body as detectives located a cellular phone under his body.

Footage from surveillance cameras shows the white SUV drive through a commercial parking lot and onto Union Street before turning onto Allen Street, Luzerne, where the driver resides.

Detectives served the search warrants on the Infinity and at the Allen Street residence taking DNA swabs from inside the vehicle and the residence, clothing, hats and shoes.

