Most schools in northern CO cancel classes due to winter storm

Most of the major school districts in northern Colorado declared Wednesday a snow day. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in Larimer County and Weld County.

Poudre School District, Thompson School District, Estes Park Schools, Eaton School District RE-2, Greeley Evans School District, Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J, Weld RE-1, Weld RE-3 and Weld RE-7 schools won't have classes on Wednesday.

Poudre and Thompson schools made their announcements on Tuesday afternoon, long before any snowflakes began to fall. The decision was made due to concerns about icy road conditions and significant snow accumulation.

Students will still be in class across the Denver metro area, where snowfall totals are generally expected to be less .

A winter storm arrived overnight and is bringing much colder temperatures along with a considerable amount of snow for parts of the state. Between 3 and 7 inches of snow are expected by the end of the day on Wednesday in the Fort Collins/Loveland area, and the nearby Greeley area is expected to get almost as much.



FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowpacked roads across Colorado, flurries continue in chilly Denver metro area

