Open in App
Greeley, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Most schools in northern CO cancel classes due to winter storm

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXyMt_0kv4NBxZ00

Colorado Weather: Snowpacked roads, flurries continue in chilly Denver metro area 01:57

Most of the major school districts in northern Colorado declared Wednesday a snow day. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in Larimer County and Weld County.

Poudre School District, Thompson School District, Estes Park Schools, Eaton School District RE-2, Greeley Evans School District, Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J, Weld RE-1, Weld RE-3 and Weld RE-7 schools won't have classes on Wednesday.

Poudre and Thompson schools made their announcements on Tuesday afternoon, long before any snowflakes began to fall. The decision was made due to concerns about icy road conditions and significant snow accumulation.

Students will still be in class across the Denver metro area, where snowfall totals are generally expected to be less .

A winter storm arrived overnight and is bringing much colder temperatures along with a considerable amount of snow for parts of the state. Between 3 and 7 inches of snow are expected by the end of the day on Wednesday in the Fort Collins/Loveland area, and the nearby Greeley area is expected to get almost as much.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowpacked roads across Colorado, flurries continue in chilly Denver metro area

See the full school closings list on CBSColorado.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
High fire danger will be an issue on Sunday with wind and warmth
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Snow and cold return for the first full week of March
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Crews busy filling potholes in streets around Denver metro area
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wintry Mix, Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Impacting Parts of Minnesota + Wisconsin Starting Sunday
Duluth, MN13 hours ago
Snow moves out skies clear as Thursday moves on
Denver, CO3 days ago
Gov. Polis endorses proposed Mount Evans name change to Mount Blue Sky
Denver, CO1 day ago
First legal marijuana-consumption bus hits Denver streets
Denver, CO1 day ago
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories remain in effect today (Audio)
Watertown, SD3 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory for the area
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
North Dakota Snow System Upgraded To Winter Storm Warning
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
East High School students march to state Capitol
Denver, CO1 day ago
Storm knocks out power to thousands
Bethlehem, NY20 hours ago
Forecasters tracking potential for major winter storm to strike Southeast Michigan Friday
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Students develop coping, resiliency skills at Smoky Hill High
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Interstate 70 back open near Sheridan Boulevard after motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
Denver, CO8 hours ago
The Palestinian climbing community has Colorado connection
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Students march after death of East High's Luis Garcia, demand action
Denver, CO1 day ago
Parks and Wildlife collars mountain lions as part of study
Gunnison, CO3 days ago
DPS alums host mayor forum to ensure vision of success for city's kids
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy