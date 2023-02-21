Roanoke Rapids mother has been charged in connection with teen daughter's shooting death

Roanoke Rapids Police announced a major development in the homicide investigation of a 17-year-old girl.

The teen's mother is now facing charges.

Police arrested Oniesha Lynette Branch on Tuesday morning.

Oniesha Branch

Roanoke Rapids Police Department

She's charged with felony obstructing justice and felony accessory after the fact.

The body of Branch's daughter, Quameisha, was found earlier this month left along the road on Old Highway east of Garysburg in Northampton County.

Investigators said she had been shot in the head.

Monquette Douglass, 27, has been charged with murder.

Oniesha Branch was also served with two outstanding orders for arrest out of Halifax County. She is being held in the Halifax County Jail under a $90,000 secured bond.

Police said they continue to investigate and ask that anyone with any information regarding this case contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.