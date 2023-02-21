UPDATED: Name of Little Falls woman killed in crash released

A Little Falls woman was killed, Monday, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in eastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) reported that Stephanie Jeane Cluever, 26, Little Falls, sustained “fatal injuries.” She was a passenger in a car driven by Julio Lazaro Huertas, 21, Waite Park, which collided with a semi truck and trailer, about five miles southeast of Thompson, North Dakota.

According to the NDHP, it was alerted to the accident at about 11:23 a.m. Monday. It occurred in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast in Grand Forks County. The conditions at the time of the incident were described as “snow covered” roads with “blowing snow.”

Cluever was the lone passenger in a 2011 Chevy Cruze. According to the report, she and Huertas were northbound on 11th Street Northeast, while a 2012 Kenworth semi truck and trailer driven by Ross Radermacher, 28, Amenia, North Dakota, was southbound.

“The Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth at an angle,” read the report. “Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.”

Cluever was pronounced deceased at the scene. Huertas was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries. Radermacher and his passenger, Curtis Mann, 39, Durbin, North Dakota, were not injured.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Huertas had been charged with driving under revocation. Other charges were still pending.

All four occupants of the two vehicles were wearing their seat belts when the collision occurred. The airbag deployed in the Chevy Cruze.

NDHP was assisted at the scene by the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson Fire and Rescue and Altru Ambulance Service.

“The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol,” read the report.