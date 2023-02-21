Yahoo Sports

Her art is in Time magazine, again. What to know about South Jersey's Lavett Ballard By Celeste E. Whittaker, Cherry Hill Courier-Post, 12 days ago

By Celeste E. Whittaker, Cherry Hill Courier-Post, 12 days ago

WILLINGBORO – Lavett Ballard’s studio is tucked away in a former classroom at the Kennedy Center, which was previously a high school. Up a set ...