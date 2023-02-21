Open in App
Willingboro, NJ
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Her art is in Time magazine, again. What to know about South Jersey's Lavett Ballard

By Celeste E. Whittaker, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

12 days ago
WILLINGBORO – Lavett Ballard’s studio is tucked away in a former classroom at the Kennedy Center, which was previously a high school. Up a set...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seniors lift Newark to district championship after game-breaking run
Newark, DE1 day ago
Rutgers basketball: Senior Night, Caleb McConnell and the value of loyalty
New Brunswick, NJ17 hours ago
Rutgers-Northwestern game delayed after scoreboard speaker catches fire in first half
Piscataway Township, NJ5 hours ago
Reading High wins an overtime thriller to win third consecutive District 3 Class 6A championship
Reading, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy