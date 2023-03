athensoracle.com

Wiggins celebrates Black History Month on morning announcements By Lezly Gandiaga-MartinezJenna AliMarley MedlingPaola Flores-Sanchez, 13 days ago

By Lezly Gandiaga-MartinezJenna AliMarley MedlingPaola Flores-Sanchez, 13 days ago

Every day, right after the school-wide Pledge of Allegiance and right before the start of second period, Athens Drive students hear about a different African ...