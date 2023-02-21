The Best ‘Ted Lasso’ Merch To Give As Gifts To Celebrate Season 3

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is finally here!

The twelve-episode season kicked off on March 15, exclusively for subscribers of Apple TV+ .

The Apple TV+ original series was created by and stars Jason Sudeikis in the titular role as an American college football coach who takes a job in England coaching professional football — not the kind he’s used to, though.

The third season picks up a few months after season two left off. Ted is saying goodbye to his son, who was in London visiting for six weeks; Rebecca ( Hannah Waddingham ) once finds herself preoccupied by ex-husband Rupert ( Anthony Head ), as he bought a rival Premier League team and poached Richmond’s former assistant coach, Nate ( Nick Mohammed ). We also catch up with Roy ( Brett Goldstein ) and Keeley ( Juno Temple ), and learn the fate of their relationship after a less-than-promising end to season 2.

Since premiering in 2020, Ted Lasso has amassed a large and loyal fanbase, and many are thrilled that the show is back. There are so many awesome gifts for you and the Ted Lasso lover in your life, including a way to gift the streamer it airs on.

And as a reminder, Ted Lasso releases new episodes every Wednesday through May 31, exclusively on Apple TV+. The service costs $6.99/month following a seven-day free trial, and you can sign up on Apple TV+’s website .

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

A.F.C. Richmond has a new look in season 3, and you can already get your own. This one is customizable so you can get any A.F.C. Richmond player on the back, but WB Shop also sells ones already customized for Dani Rojas , Jamie Tartt , and Sam Obisanya .

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

The latest pop culture phenomenon to get a Monopoly makeover is Ted Lasso . The classic properties have been replaced with locations from the show, like Nelson Road, Dr. Sharon’s office, and the Crown and Anchor pub, and the money has been changed to British Pounds.

Photo: Nike

Inspired by Richmond’s orange away kits, Nike released a line of clothing, including this cozy hoodie.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

This brand new towel, part of a collection inspired by Ted Lasso ‘s resident PR guru Keeley Jones, is the perfect accessory to hit the beach this summer.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

To go with your new towel, of course you’ll need a spacious new beach bag.

Photo: Amazon

Another Ted Lasso twist on a classic game is this new UNO deck. It includes a special new rule inspired by Roy Kent that may have players drawing extra cards.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

One of season 1’s most memorable scenes takes place at the pub, not the pitch. Rupert challenges Ted to a game of darts, underestimating his skills in the process. Now, you can get your very own Ted Lasso dartboard.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

Ted’s “Believe” sign takes on another, smaller form, so you can take the sentiment with you wherever you go.

Photo: Stance

With targeted cushioning and arch support, these Stance socks are comfy and cool.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

It took three seasons, but there’s finally an official soccer ball to go with the show about soccer!

Photo: Amazon

This 11.8-inch long sign looks just like the “Believe” sign Ted taped in the locker room on his first day in Richmond. If you, too, need that reminder, the battery-powered sign can be mounted anywhere and has two light modes.

Photo: Amazon

Of course, you’ll need some tea to go with your biscuits. This campfire-style mug is made of sturdy ceramic and can hold 20 fluid ounces.

Photo: Entertainment Earth

Loungefly’s bestselling mini backpacks now come in a Ted Lasso variant, with the big front pocket designed to look like Ted’s “believe” sign. The bags are small but spacious and can hold all of your essentials.

Photo: TeePublic

This T-shirt, printed with Dani Rojas’ signature phrase — fúbol is life — comes in various gender-neutral colors and styles so that you can customize it to your or a loved one’s liking.

Photo: Amazon

Printed with the A.F.C. Richmond crest and a design miming the coach’s practice apparel, this smartwatch band also comes with two sets of connectors, so it fits every wrist, every series and size Apple Watch, plus any other brand of smartwatch with a 22mm pin.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

In addition to the replica jerseys, you can also grab a training hoodie, which looks just like all of the A.F.C. Richmond players wear during practice scenes.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

It wouldn’t be football without team scarves, so of course, you can get an A.F.C. Richmond scarf to support your favorite fictional football club.

Photo: LovePop

Send a little birthday love to someone with this pop-up card from LovePop. The card also includes a blank insert to write your own inspiring note inside. For an extra $5, LovePop can send the card, with your message, directly to the recipient.

Photo: TeePublic

This adorable tote bag is inspired by local pub owner Mae and the trio of Richmond fans often hanging around the bar. When no football is on, the trio turns to The Great British Bake Off and treats it like sports — complete with chants. The canvas tote comes in three sizes.

Photo: Target

If you loved “Beard After Hours,” the season 2 episode that followed Coach Beard throughout one post-loss night from the club to the streets of Richmond to the pitch at Nelson Road, this Funko Pop is for you. He’s depicted hula-hooping in the striped-and-star printed pants worn in the episode.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

A more subtle reference, this hoodie takes inspiration from one of season one’s most iconic scenes — Ted’s motivational pre-game speech in the finale . It’s a sentiment that carries through to the rest of the series.

Build-A-Bear Workshop is the latest brand to get in on the Ted Lasso craze with a Ted bear. Starting at $49, you can accessorize your Ted bear further by grabbing bundles with sneakers , a teacup , and his signature pink box of biscuits .

Photo: Build-A-Bear Workshop

You can even bundle one of Build-A-Bear’s signature pets, like Barkleigh and Happy Hugs Teddy , with a Richmond uniform. The uniform can be purchased separately, along with a Richmond scarf .

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

Laser engraved with the “Believe” logo, this sturdy glass holds a full 13 ounces of liquid and is dishwasher safer. Perfect for game-day drinks!

Photo: PacSun

This navy blue dad hat has an adjustable snapback closure for heads of all sizes, and it’s embroidered with the A.F.C. Richmond crest.

Photo: Walmart

There’s even a gift for the littlest of Ted Lasso fans! Fisher Price Little People released a set with six mini-figurines: Sam, Roy, Ted, Beard, Rebecca, and Keeley.

Photo: Amazon

This little book contains quotes, fun facts, and stats about everything Ted Lasso : from the stars and writers to soccer, tea, and biscuits.

Photo: Barnes and Noble

You’re obviously going to need bookmarks to go with your new book, so why not this set of five? Each corresponds to a different character and quote from the show.

Photo: RedBubble

Is there a better apron out there for barbecuing than this one, which also takes inspiration from the season 1 darts scene.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

A Ted Lasso look isn’t complete without an A.F.C. Richmond visor, which Ted himself sports at practice.

Photo: RedBubble

Take Ted’s mantra on the go, whether you stick this to a water bottle, notebook or phone case.

Photo: Warner Brothers Shop

Whether you like tea or think it’s just hot brown water like Ted, this mug is perfect for your morning beverage of choice.

Photo: Amazon

While you can’t actually gift someone a subscription to Apple TV+, you can buy an Apple gift card, and that value can be used toward subscribing. At $6.99/month, you can figure out the exact amount to gift for the subscription length you have in mind, as long as it’s at least $25.