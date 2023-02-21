Where to Party for Mardi Gras in Cincinnati

W ith Mardi Gras upon us many people find themselves unable to make the bucket list pilgrimage to New Orleans for the celebration. Thankfully, there’s plenty of parties in our own backyard that will have you feeling anything but left out.
The 32nd annual Mardis Gras for Homeless Children will take place February 21 from 6-10 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, and will feature food, drinks, and a silent auction, with the proceeds benefiting three local homeless shelters. Tickets start at $100.
Cincy Brass is a local band whose original tunes feature appearances by Bootsy Collins, Buggs the Rocka, and others. Another option for music lovers that want to chase their drinks with some N’awlins sound.
Feb 24, 7:30 p.m., Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St., Ludlow
The Cincinnati Ques will be hosting their 67th annual Mardi Gras celebration at the Sharonville Convention Center featuring multiple themed rooms with different DJs, an online silent auction, and a raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Rising STARs Scholarship Program, helping local college students pay for school. Tickets start at $90.
