Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
Cincinnati Magazine

Where to Party for Mardi Gras in Cincinnati

By Jon Graf,

12 days ago

W ith Mardi Gras upon us many people find themselves unable to make the bucket list pilgrimage to New Orleans for the celebration. Thankfully, there’s plenty of parties in our own backyard that will have you feeling anything but left out.

Revel OTR Fat Tuesday Party with the Queen City Krewe

For those that truly want the New Orleans experience without the traffic or the crowds, head to Revel OTR Urban Winery and listen to live jazz/funk/soul music by the Queen City Krewe.

Feb 21, 7:00 p.m., Revel OTR Urban Winery, 111 E. 12th Street, Cincinnati

Fat Washed Tuesday at Homemakers Bar

Homemakers Bar at 13th and Walnut will be hosting their 4th annual Fat Washed Tuesday party featuring fat washed cocktails, a live NOLA jazz band, and creole cuisine.

Feb 21, Homemakers Bar, 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Mardi Gras for Homeless Children

The 32nd annual Mardis Gras for Homeless Children will take place February 21 from 6-10 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, and will feature food, drinks, and a silent auction, with the proceeds benefiting three local homeless shelters. Tickets start at $100.

Feb 21, 6 p.m., 1 W Rivercenter Blvd., Covington

O.M. Goodness, Cincy Brass at Bircus Brewing Co.

Cincy Brass is a local band whose original tunes feature appearances by Bootsy Collins, Buggs the Rocka, and others. Another option for music lovers that want to chase their drinks with some N’awlins sound.

Feb 24, 7:30 p.m., Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St., Ludlow

Mardi Gras with The Cincinnati Ques

The Cincinnati Ques will be hosting their 67th annual Mardi Gras celebration at the Sharonville Convention Center featuring multiple themed rooms with different DJs, an online silent auction, and a raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Rising STARs Scholarship Program, helping local college students pay for school. Tickets start at $90.

Feb 25, 8:30 p.m., 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JQZL_0kus0RkJ00
Cincinnati Magazine Editor-in-Chief John Fox (he’s the one in the mask) threw beads during a Mardi Gras weekend parade in New Orleans. Let them eat king cake!

Photograph by John Fox

The post Where to Party for Mardi Gras in Cincinnati appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 3–5
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Where To Find Cravable, Lent-Friendly Eats in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Best Restaurants No. 3: Le Bar a Boeuf’s French Cuisine Is on Another Level
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Keep Cincinnati Beautiful Partners With Q102 For One-Of-A-Kind Jingle Contest
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Best Restaurants No. 2: Abigail Street Serves Big And Bold Middle Eastern Flavors
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Breakfast for Dinner 2023 Gallery
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Urban Artifact’s Pickle Beer Is Back
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy