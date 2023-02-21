W ith Mardi Gras upon us many people find themselves unable to make the bucket list pilgrimage to New Orleans for the celebration. Thankfully, there’s plenty of parties in our own backyard that will have you feeling anything but left out.

Revel OTR Fat Tuesday Party with the Queen City Krewe

For those that truly want the New Orleans experience without the traffic or the crowds, head to Revel OTR Urban Winery and listen to live jazz/funk/soul music by the Queen City Krewe.

Feb 21, 7:00 p.m., Revel OTR Urban Winery, 111 E. 12th Street, Cincinnati

Fat Washed Tuesday at Homemakers Bar

Homemakers Bar at 13th and Walnut will be hosting their 4th annual Fat Washed Tuesday party featuring fat washed cocktails, a live NOLA jazz band, and creole cuisine.

Feb 21, Homemakers Bar, 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Mardi Gras for Homeless Children

The 32nd annual Mardis Gras for Homeless Children will take place February 21 from 6-10 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, and will feature food, drinks, and a silent auction, with the proceeds benefiting three local homeless shelters. Tickets start at $100.

Feb 21, 6 p.m., 1 W Rivercenter Blvd., Covington

O.M. Goodness, Cincy Brass at Bircus Brewing Co.

Cincy Brass is a local band whose original tunes feature appearances by Bootsy Collins, Buggs the Rocka, and others. Another option for music lovers that want to chase their drinks with some N’awlins sound.

Feb 24, 7:30 p.m., Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St., Ludlow

Mardi Gras with The Cincinnati Ques

The Cincinnati Ques will be hosting their 67th annual Mardi Gras celebration at the Sharonville Convention Center featuring multiple themed rooms with different DJs, an online silent auction, and a raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Rising STARs Scholarship Program, helping local college students pay for school. Tickets start at $90.

Feb 25, 8:30 p.m., 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Photograph by John Fox

The post Where to Party for Mardi Gras in Cincinnati appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .