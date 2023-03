mdlottery.com

Glen Burnie Man Wins Top Prize on $50,000 Cash Scratch-Off 13 days ago

13 days ago

Glen Burnie’s Rufino Altamirano-Jarquin is the 19th top-prize winner in the $50,000 Cash game since it went on sale Dec. 29. Rufino Altamirano-Jarquin of Glen ...