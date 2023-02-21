Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
See more from this location?
eaglenews.org

2023 Student Body Presidential, Vice Presidential and Treasurer Candidates Announced

By Abigail Muth,

13 days ago
Student Government presidential, vice presidential, treasurer and senatorial candidates for 2023 began campaigning this afternoon. Presidential and vice presidential candidates run together on a ticket....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy