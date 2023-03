connect-bridgeport.com

Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority Obtains Nearly $1 Million of $17.6 Million in State HUD Dollars 13 days ago

13 days ago

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced recently that $17,633,800 from the U.S. Department of ...