voiceofalexandria.com

Waterloo conversion therapy ban clears first hurdle, faces 2 more readings By MARIA KUIPER maria.kuiper@wcfcourier.com, 12 days ago

By MARIA KUIPER maria.kuiper@wcfcourier.com, 12 days ago

WATERLOO — After more than an hour of public comments, the City Council approved a ban on conversion therapy Monday but it must pass two ...