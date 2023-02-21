Channel Princess Kate’s Cascading Flower Earrings With This $10 Pair for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Royals — they’re just like Us ! They also believe in a high-low wardrobe. In addition to shopping designer brands, they purchase pieces from affordable stores like Zara. Case in point: while attending the BAFTAs over the weekend, Kate Middleton teamed her Alexander McQueen gown with a pair of $28 dangly earrings from Zara. (She also wore the same exact dress to the BAFTA Awards in 2019. Repeating an outfit? The Princess of Wales really is like Us !)

Naturally, we headed to Zara’s website to score the cascading flower earrings for ourselves. But like with most of Princess Kate’s wardrobe, this jewelry sold out fast. So, we searched the web to try to find a lookalike that would live up to the original. And while browsing Amazon’s wide selection of accessories, we came across a pair of dangly floral earrings that are perfect for the upcoming season. Adorned with pink petals, green leaves and gold hardware, these jewels are truly a hidden gem. Plus, they’re only $10! Channel Kate’s springtime style with these cherry blossom earrings from Amazon!

Get the Pink Flower Dangle Earrings for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Pink Flower Dangle Earrings are a spring dream! We’re already imagining accenting our breezy outfits with this lovely look. These earrings will make a stunning statement piece with dresses, jeans and everything in between. And as we previously reported, chandelier earrings are trending for 2023 !

Shoppers are smitten with these delicate drop earrings! “These are my absolute very favorite earrings now!” one customer declared. “They are the best earrings I have ever purchased on Amazon !” Another shopper said, “These are perfect and lightweight.” And one reviewer reported, “Very nice colors and fit for casual spring fashion.”

As for how to style this floral finery , we suggest keeping the rest of the outfit somewhat simple to let these earrings shine. For instance, you could rock a white tee, beige blazer and jeans with these earrings. You could also team this trinket with a flowy white dress and sandals. Beautiful baubles for a baby shower, birthday brunch or Easter.

These pretty pink earrings are truly fit for a princess!

