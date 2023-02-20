Orlando Area Dog Parks for a Fur Filled Day

If you are an Orlando native or a longtime resident, you know that people in Orlando sure do love their 4-legged companions! Thankfully there is no shortage of dog-friendly activities around town, including Orlando dog parks.

There are some amazing dog parks all over Orlando to take your favorite furry friend on a day date. Don't worry, most of these dog parks are part of larger parks and have plenty of things for your 2-legged companions to enjoy as well. Bring along your significant other, gal pal, or even plan a play date with friends and their pups. Whichever you chose, you are bound to have a fun day out with your pup!

Orlando Dog Parks

Barber Dog Park

3701 Gaitlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32812

Open Daily 8 am – 8 pm (Spring/Summer), 8 am – 6 pm (Fall/Winter)

Barber Dog Park might not have a lake to doggy-paddle in, but it does have agility equipment and plenty of open green for running. The park provides water fountains for dogs and owners. This dog park features separate areas for small and large dogs, each with its own agility equipment. A shelter with a picnic table is available as well.

Park of the Americas

201 Andes Ave, Orlando, FL 32807

Open Daily 7 am – 9 pm

Park of the Americas is an off-leash park that offers off-leash run space and a track and trail for dog walking. The park provides water bowls and a hybrid fountain to keep your dog hydrated during the hottest parts of summer. This dog park offers separate areas for small and large dogs which allow them to play together and run free within fenced areas. Bag dispensers and wastebaskets are provided to help guests pick up after their pooches. Dogs are permitted on-leash in the rest of the park.

Downey Dog Park

10107 Flowers Ave, Orlando, FL 32825

Open Daily 8 am – 6 pm in winter and 8 am – 8 pm in summer

Downey Dog Park offers shade and seating for pet parents and large spaces to run for small and large dogs alike. The park’s play spaces are separated based on size, but each offers ample room for play. Dog water stations are available to keep your dogs cool and hydrated. Downey Dog Park offers a time-out pen, unlike other parks. This is a great feature to help disperse an overstimulated dog’s energy or separate two dogs who are acting up.

899 Coy Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Open Daily 9 am – 30 minutes before sunset

This fenced dog park has separate sections for small and large dogs. There are benches for resting, an on-site portable toilet, and water fountains for both humans and canines.

Dr. P Phillips Dog Park

8249 Buenavista Woods Blvd, Orlando, FL 32836

Open Daily 8 am – 8 pm in summer, 8 am – 6 pm in winter

Dr. Phillips Dog Park is part of Dr. P. Phillips Community Park, located on the shores of Big Sand Lake. The park caters to pooches of all sizes with two separate, fenced-in yards. While there is little shade at the dog park, there is ample room for pups to roam. Plus, you can take a walk with pups along the community park’s fitness trails and explore the LongHorn Steakhouse Loop — which features .6 miles of trails for walking and biking with marked posts that correlate to plants or wildlife.

In addition to the dog fun, the community park also features a splash pad for families, soccer fields, a baseball field, a basketball court, volleyball courts, and a large playground.

Meadow Woods Park

1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

Open Daily 8 am – 8 pm (Summer), 8 am – 6 pm (Winter)

This fenced, off-leash dog park is a convenient place to bring your pet for some exercise. Includes separate areas for large and small pets, water fountains, and walking paths. The dog park is part of Meadow Woods Recreation Center which offers a play area for children and relaxing areas for adults.

Dog Parks Near Orlando That Are Worth a Drive

If you live outside the Orlando Metro area or are just looking to venture out of your neighborhood for a bit of a day trip, here are some other area dog parks that are worth a drive and some fun things to do nearby

Paw Park of Historic Sanford

427 S French Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Open Daily 7:30 am – 8 pm

This dog park, located in historic Sanford, is well-kept and a fun place to bring your dog. It offers plenty of space for your dog to roam and some seating for owners to relax in the shade. The park covers all the basic amenities, such as play equipment, dog wash stations, and drinking fountains. But it goes even further with some artful touches. There are painted wood art installations in the park, making this an extra fun place for a casual date with your dog along. This park is ADA accessible and has a double-gate entry.

The location of this park is perfect for a day out with your dog. After your pup gets out a bit of energy, head to Historic Downtown Sanford with there are plenty of dog-friendly restaurants and breweries to enjoy.

Right next door is Pet Rescue by Judy and Paw Park Place, a grooming salon and pet supply store.

Doctors' Dog Park

21 N Highland Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703

Open Daily 8 am – dark

Hey, don’t bark up the wrong tree! This city-owned 750 by 300 foot dog park features water fountains, a pet shower, benches, a pet memorial bridge, and, most importantly, plenty of space for “man's best friend” to frolic and play.

After your fun dog day in the sun, stop by Three Odd Guys Brewing to rehydrate and grab a bite to eat.

Lake Baldwin Park

2000 S Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Open Daily 7 am – 8 pm

This canine paradise is situated on over 23 acres of land, complete with a lake and trails. This park features a beach, surrounding trails for on-leash adventures, and a dog wash station. Lake Baldwin Park doesn’t just think about the dogs. There are picnic tables, pavilions, bathrooms, and plenty of shade courtesy of the many oak trees on the property.

Lake Baldwin dog park is perfect if you are looking to make a day out of your dog park adventure. Just up the road from the park is Downtown Baldwin Park , which is walkable and features a variety of restaurants and bars that offer outdoor seating. With the cool breeze off the lake at just about any place that has outdoor seating, Baldwin Park has plenty of dog-friendly options to choose from.

Note: The off-leash area of the park is open but lake access is prohibited due to unsafe conditions.

Pawmosa Dog Park

140 Plumosa Avenue, Casselberry, FL 32707

Open Daily Dawn – Dusk

Pawmosa Dog Park is one acre of shaded space designed just for playful pups! Six feet fences and separate areas for large and small dogs ensure that there is safe space for all! Each area has doggie stations, trash receptacles, watering stations, benches, fire hydrants, and even a time-out area for the occasional misbehaving pooch. All play areas are covered with wood mulch and signs with park rules are posted at each entryway.

A small playground is right next door in case the kiddos need to come along, however, pets are not allowed in the playground area.

Pawmosa Dog Park is just a hop skip and a jump from Hourglass Brewing in Longwood. In addition to the dog-friendly outdoor seating, you can also grab a bite to eat from Wako Tako which is right next door.

Things to Know About Dog Parks in Orlando

If you haven't been to a dog park before, there are a few general rules and procedures that apply to all dog parks. Make sure to keep these in mind so that you and your pup have a great day!

Keep your dog on their leash until you get them inside the dog park.

Make sure to keep their leash handy in case of an emergency.

Dog parks are NOT doggie daycare! Make sure to stay inside the park with your pup at all times.

Dogs need to be up to date with their licenses and vaccinations. You want to keep your pup, and others, safe at all times.

Dogs that are in heat, sick, or aggressive should not visit dog parks.

Pick up after your pup. We know that sometimes this can be a bit hard if you are in a large park or there are a lot of dogs around, but do your best. Keeping a bag in your pocket is great for those unexpected pit stops.

Don't bring food into the park. Other dogs may not have good manners around people enjoying a meal and can act aggressively toward you if they pick up the scent of the food you're eating.

While you can bring your own dog toys like tennis balls or flying discs, make sure that no other dogs will be competing for them. Much like toddlers, untrained dogs can throw a bit of a tantrum if they have to share their favorite toy.

Dog park trips are a fun way to bond with your dog, and your partner, but only by obeying the park rules can everyone play together happily and safely.

