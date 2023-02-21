Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
awardswatch.com

Nominated casts from ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘Women Talking’ to present at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Erik Anderson,

12 days ago
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards today revealed the actors from Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and...
