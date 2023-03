theproducenews.com

Trendspotting: eGrocery sales down 1.2 percent to $8.4 billion By Craig Levitt, managing editor, 13 days ago

By Craig Levitt, managing editor, 13 days ago

The online grocery market finished January with $8.4 billion in total sales, down 1.2 percent compared to last year, according to the monthly Brick Meets ...