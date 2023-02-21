Change location
Florida college students plan a statewide walkout against Gov. DeSantis' education 'attacks'
By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat,12 days ago
Students of the Florida College Democrats and Dream Defenders are organizing a demonstration at college campuses across the state in response to recent education-related efforts...
