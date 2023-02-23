Open in App
Matthews, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews Police: Man arrested for firing shots after altercation at gas station

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

13 days ago

The Matthews Police Department says a man who was caught on surveillance video firing a gun in a gas station parking lot after an altercation in late February has been arrested.

MPD posted a video on social media with clips from the surveillance cameras. It shows a man getting out of a white pickup truck and entering the Circle K store at Matthews Mint Hill Road just after midnight on Thursday. You can see the video at the bottom of this article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411492_0kuejib400

Then, the man is seen pulling out a gun and firing at two separate vehicles.

Police said the shooting happened after the suspect had gotten into an altercation of some sort with one of two men inside the store. The department didn’t share video of the altercation.

On Feb. 22, police announced that they were searching for 23-year-old Emanuel Capote-Angelina in connection with this incident.

Capote-Angelina was arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27, according to MPD. He was booked into custody but then released the same day on bond.

Capote-Angleina faces charges of discharging weapon-occupied property, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging firearm in the city, and injury to personal property, according to police.

See the video below:

(WATCH BELOW: Teen killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, homicide detectives say)

