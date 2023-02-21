Carlo Ancelotti vs. Jurgen Klopp: Head-to-head record and trophies won ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris saw esteemed managerial pair Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp facing off for the 11th time across their careers.

Ancelotti got the better of his German counterpart last May as Real Madrid triumphed 1-0 to become champions of Europe for a record-extending 14th time.

Madrid's experienced Italian boss boasts head-to-head superiority over Klopp, and that looks set to continue after the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti vs Jurgen Klopp head-to-head record

As mentioned before, Ancelotti holds the upper hand across the 12 meetings between these two managers.

The Italian has won six of those outings while Klopp has tasted victory in three. The other three have ended in a stalemate.

Interestingly, across the 12 meetings between the two managers, both sides have only scored in the same match on four occasions.

Carlo Ancelotti Jurgen Klopp Wins 6 3 Draws 3 3 Losses 3 5

Complete list of previous Ancelotti-Klopp meetings

These fixtures include Ancelotti in charge of Real Madrid, Napoli and Everton, and Klopp in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively.

2013/14 UCL Quarterfinals 1st Leg Real Madrid 3-0 Borussia Dortmund 2013/14 UCL Quarterfinals 2nd Leg Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Real Madrid 2018/19 UCL Group Stage Napoli 1-0 Liverpool 2018/19 UCL Group Stage Liverpool 1-0 Napoli 2019/20 UCL Group Stage Napoli 2-0 Liverpool 2019/20 UCL Group Stage Liverpool 1-1 Napoli 2019/20 FA Cup 3rd Round Liverpool 1-0 Everton 2019/20 Premier League Everton 0-0 Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League Everton 2-2 Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League Liverpool 0-2 Everton 2021/22 UCL final Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid 2022/23 UCL Rd of 16 Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

The first of those Ancelotti victories came in his very first meeting with Klopp back in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League campaign at the quarterfinal stage. The first leg of that tie saw his Real Madrid side defeat Klopp’s Dortmund outfit comfortably at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Gareth Bale.

The second leg saw Klopp claim his first head-to-head victory as his Dortmund side put in a spirited performance to record a 2-0 win although the German giants still lost out on aggregate.

Perhaps the most significant result between the two — prior to last year's final in Paris, at least — saw Ancelotti's Everton beat Klopp's Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Not only was that the first time that Everton had got the better of their fierce rivals in 25 attempts since the 2011/12 season, but it was also the Toffees' first victory at Anfield since September 1999.

Has Ancelotti or Klopp won more trophies?

Carlo Ancelotti — 24 major trophies

Jurgen Klopp — 11 major trophies

Given that Ancelotti took his first job in management back in 1995 with Italian side Reggiana, it perhaps won't come as a surprise that he's won more trophies on the touchline than Klopp during his career to date, though the gap isn't as wide as some may think.

From the Italian's first title with Juventus back in 1999, when his side won the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup, Ancelotti has since added 23 more trophies to his personal collection in spells with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (and we're not counting the 2009 Community Shield, either).

On top of that, Real Madrid's 2021/22 La Liga title marked individual history for Ancelotti as he became the first manager to win all five of the traditional top-five European leagues.

The 2022 Champions League final was his fifth, the most of any manager in history, and he is the only coach to have won the competition four times.

Klopp on the other hand has won 11 trophies as a manager after Liverpool added both the 2022 FA Cup and 2022 Carabao Cup to their long list of previous accolades. It's a dozen pieces of silverware with the 2022 Community Shield.

Winning five trophies with Borussia Dortmund, a move to Anfield has since seen him pick up six more titles as Liverpool boss with the 2019 Champions League crown acting as his most iconic to date.

Has Ancelotti or Klopp won more personal awards?

Carlo Ancelotti — 19 personal awards

Jurgen Klopp — 28 personal awards

Given their trophy hauls as managers over the seasons, it won't come as too much of a surprise then that both Ancelotti and Klopp have also won a plethora of individual awards throughout their careers.

This time, it's Klopp who takes the head-to-head win as, during his managerial career, he's been awarded 28 personal titles. That includes three German Football Manager of the Year awards, two LMA Manager of the Year titles and nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards to name but a few.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, has picked up personal accolades in just about every managerial role he's taken during his career. As well as being twice named Serie A Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2004 with Milan, he also took the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year accolade in 2013 and, similar to Klopp, was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month prize on five separate occasions during his stints with Chelsea and Everton.

Ancelotti was named UEFA Men's Coach of the Year for 2021/22 and he has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award for this year, alongside Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. Klopp has twice won that award, in 2019 and 2020.