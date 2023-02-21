Logan

Speaker to talk warfare Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04 ImageBody

As information collides in everyday searches at the speed of light, discerning what to believe and what not to believe has reached a feverish pitch.

A former war correspondent, news show host and internationally-known journalist will zone in on that dilemma to try to assist local residents in filtering the onslaught of daily information.

Journalist Lara Logan is set to offer examples on this and related topics on Monday, March 6 at Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay.

“Over time, I have acquired the ability to recognize patterns of information warfare and tactics. I want to share that with people, so they have the ability to figure out truth on their own," Logan told The Highlander. “I’m a local. I live in Fredericksburg. I consider Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay – I consider all of this my home. It’s really important for all of us,.

“A lot of people feel very disenfranchised.

They look around the media landscape and they feel betrayed by much of the media,” she added.

"They're able to find plac es online and information, but they’re not really sure what they can trust.

“They’re not really sure what it all means.

Part of my responsibility – since I come from the mainstream media and I come from that world and yet I have lived outside of that world for some time – I have a degree of credibility that is not meant for me alone. It’s something I’m supposed to use.”

Logan's career began in South Africa in the 1990s. She worked as a news reporter for the Sun- day Tribune in Durban, then for the city's Daily News. In 1992, she joined Reuters Television in Africa, primarily as a senior producer. After four years she branched out into free- lance journalism.

Her profile rose due to reporting around the American invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. A year later, she was hired as a correspondent for CBS News, eventually becoming Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent.

From 2020-2022, Lo - gan's TV series, "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" was featured on Fox Nation where she delved into deep subjects such as immigration and the border crisis, socialism, media, veterans and national security.

Logan's local speaking event, which is dubbed the same name as the Fox series, is scheduled on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

(VIP Meet&Greet). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. keynote speech.

The event is being held at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Dr.

“Because I’m exposed to a lot, I can often understand things that may not be evident to people gen- erally or superficially," she explained. “I want people to understand that we’re in the middle of fifth-general warfare.”

“Fifth-generation warfare” (5GW) is warfare that is “conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action, such as social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, along with emerging tech- nologies such as artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems.”

The term "fifth-gen - eration warfare" was first used by Robert Steele in 2003 and is considered a “cognitive battle” meant to disrupt one’s decision- making cycle.

“This generation of war is defined as a gener ation of narratives. When you see a lot of things around you that you just know are not true. For example, we were told that COVID vaccinations were going to end the pandemic and save everybody,” Logan said. "We know now that they do not stop transmission. They don’t necessarily save anyone.

In fact, there’s a lot of evidence that they cause harm.

“That’s one example of a completely false narrative that is falling apart in all different directions,” Logan added. "What does that have to do with the false narrative, for example, that ANTIFA is a myth. We know ANTIFA is not a myth.

“You can argue about whether they're organized versus an organization. I know them to be very or- ganized and not to be one organization but a network of organizations."

Those with political or nefarious agenda attempt to lead people astray with “false narratives.”

"Recognizing false narratives, seeing them for what they are – Once you recognize we're in a war of false narratives, then you start to understand why people are starting to ask you to believe some- thing that is crazy," Logan continued. “For example, there are 54 genders. That there is no truth.

"It is just crazy to say there is ‘no truth, only my truth or your truth.’ No that’s your perception, your understanding, how you feel about something, but that’s not the truth.

There is only one truth.

“Too many people are still walking blind when it comes to technology.

Technology is right at the center of everything that we do now and controls so much of our life more and more,” she added. “This is one of the most under-reported aspects of where we are right now.

"People recognize the push towards Marxism or Communism, but they don't recognize the Marx ists of old never had access to 2.5 billion people at the same time, in the same moment for their messaging.

“So what is the role and significance of tech nology in the war of narra- tives?" Logan continued.

“Technology and media is critical to maintaining false narratives in a war of narratives – when you’re asked to believe the narrative regardless of the truth.”

Tickets to the Horseshoe Bay event are being offered by Friends of Lara Logan. Go to ticketbud.

com, click on Events and search Lara Logan. For more information, call 713-851-0036.