Scholarships available through Highland Lakes Service League

The Highland Lakes Service League is currently accepting applications for their annual scholarship awards. Scholarships are targeted to adult women who are seeking to return to college or to pursue updated training or certification programs.

Since 2011, the Service League has funded over $120,000 in scholarships for women determined to improve their lives through education. In 2022 alone, the organization gave $21,000 to support women’s educational pursuits with money raised primarily through their annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Auction. Because awards are focused on supporting the critical workforce needs of the Highland Lakes community, preference is given to applicants who plan to stay in Burnet or Llano counties.

Interested applicants should visit the Service League website (https:// hlsl.org/what-we-do/ scholarships/scholarshipapplication) to complete and submit an online application. Women who are applying must submit their application no later than April 15, 2023. In order to be eligible for an award, applicants must be currently enrolled in an institution of higher education or a certification program at the time of application.