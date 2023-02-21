Restoring park’s natural habitat takes help from wildland specialists

Stephen Garmon attended Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, majoring in geology. He regularly spends time exploring the hill country and camping with his wife, who is also a park ranger.

The meeting will be held at the AgriLife Extension Service building, 607 N. Vandeveer, in Burnet. It is open to the public.

Restoration at the park entails tearing down and mulching hundreds of acres of forest and taking specific actions afterwards to restore the park to a natural state.

While the destruction of trees may seem at odds with the usual management and conservation goals of a park, the purpose is to restore an original habitat that once was present in the park and now is disappearing across Texas.

The park is located on the banks of the Pedernales River west of U.S. Hwy 290 and downstream of Johnson City.

The presenter, Stephen Garmon, is the Park Interpreter and Volunteer Coordinator at Pedernales Falls State Park. He has been a Texas Parks and Wildlife park ranger for 8 years, the last six of which have been at Pedernales Falls.

Mr. Garmon’s duties include representing the park to visitors, leading guided hikes, outdoor skills workshops, and presenting demonstrations and talks. He also is trained in wildland firefighting, wilderness first aid, and archery instruction.

Stephen Garmon attended Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, majoring in geology. He regularly spends time exploring the hill country and camping with his wife, who is also a park ranger.

To learn more about the Highland Lakes Birding and Wildflower Society, please visit www.hlbws.com or follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ HLBWS.