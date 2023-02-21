Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Team Up for Viral Moment With Daughters North and Monroe: ‘A Wrap’

An unlikely pair! Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey surprised fans with an epic TikTok video, featuring their daughters North West and Monroe Cannon.

"It's a wrap! But never for us!" the video's caption read when it was posted on Monday, February 20. In the clip, North, 9, and Monroe, 11, could be seen dancing before Kim, 42, and Mariah, 53, entered the frame lip syncing with hairbrushes as microphones. Their daughters were quick to push their moms out of the way as the video came to an end.

Upon seeing the video, fans took to the comments section and expressed their shock over this epic team-up.

"THEE Mariah Carey???" one person wrote. Another added, "Imagine casually inviting Mariah Carey to your house."

A third commenter joked, "This wasn’t on my 2023 list of things but BOY AM I HAPPY IT IS."

This isn't the only celebrity kid in North's friend circle. Jessica Simpson revealed in April 2022 that her daughter Maxwell Johnson is super close with the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West .

"One of Maxwell’s best friends is North ,” the "With You" songstress, 42, told Us Weekly at the time. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

The actress also gushed over her husband, Eric Johnson , “just recently” coaching the girls' basketball team, noting that it's “fun” to live close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. Jessica went on to say that having kids in the same neighborhood “makes it easy" for everyone to be friends.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” Jessica joked about the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality shows. “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds ], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

The following month, North and cousin Penelope Disick were photographed celebrating Maxwell's 10th birthday in May 2022 .

“How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?,” Jessica captioned a series of photos at the time. “She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5 years old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE.”

Maxwell was also photographed alongside North at her 9th birthday party, “Camp North," in June 2022. Talk about the next generation!