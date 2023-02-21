St. Frederick Church hosted A Road Map to Freedom on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Marble Falls. Bessie Jackson, pictured here, was among those who preached. Contributed photo

Black History Month events continue in Marble Falls From Staff Reports Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04 ImageBody

St. Frederick Baptist Church hosted A Road Map to Freedom on Saturday, Feb. 18, where speakers spread the gospel and shared local history.

The church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, is the community’s 130-year-old congregation founded by black residents, who contributed to the rich history of the area.

Coming up on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., church leaders will host the Grand Finale & Feast. The event will feature The Legendary Old School, featuring Elliot Fikes to help celebrate Black History Month and as a fundraiser for The African American Muse- um. The event will feature a raffle, food and fellowship.

Also, in the community, the Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway Street, is displaying a Black History Month exhibit, including images and stories of the history of St. Frederick Baptist Church and local black historical accomplishments.

The exhibit will be on display for the rest of the month as well. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.