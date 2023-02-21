The Mustangs will play in Killeen tonight in the bidistrict round. Pictured is Tidus Willie, who plays guard for the team. Photos by Mark Goodson/The Highlander

Mustangs face China Spring in playoffs The Mustangs (1418, 6-4) will face the China Spring Cougars (19-14, 5-5) in the bi-district round Tuesday, Feb. 21 in a 7 p.m. tip at Killeen Chaparral High School.

The Mustangs finished in a three-way tie for the district title with Georgetown Gateway and Lampasas.

China Spring closed its regular season with a 55-39 win over Gatesville to finish fourth in District 23-4A.