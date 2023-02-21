Open in App
Spring, TX
See more from this location?
The Highlander

Mustangs face China Spring in playoffs

By Mark Goodson Sports Writer,

13 days ago
Mustangs face China Spring in playoffs Mark Goodson Sports Writer Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEVMu_0kuahpbP00 The Mustangs will play in Killeen tonight in the bidistrict round. Pictured is Tidus Willie, who plays guard for the team. Photos by Mark Goodson/The Highlander
Body

Mustangs face China Spring in playoffs The Mustangs (1418, 6-4) will face the China Spring Cougars (19-14, 5-5) in the bi-district round Tuesday, Feb. 21 in a 7 p.m. tip at Killeen Chaparral High School.

The Mustangs finished in a three-way tie for the district title with Georgetown Gateway and Lampasas.

China Spring closed its regular season with a 55-39 win over Gatesville to finish fourth in District 23-4A.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Litter Lifters gain momentum with projects
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
Drought prompts LCRA to curb water downstream
Spicewood, TX3 days ago
TIRZ board grapples with Marble Falls Main St. parking
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
Harmony school leader to step down
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy