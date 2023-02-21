Marble Falls election candidate filers released From Staff Reports Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04 Image Body

The deadline passed on Feb. 17 to file candidacies for school and municipality positions.

In Marble Falls, two individual who served in the past have filed to run, while one incumbent has decided against it.

Incumbent Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman filed for re-election, along with a challenger from within the dais. Place 2 Councilor Dave Rhodes has also filed to run for mayor.

In the Place 2 position, candidates Karlee Cauble and John Davis have filed to run for council seats.

Former council member Rene Rosales Sr. has filed to run for Place 4 as well as Bryan G. Walker, the incumbent who is trying to retain his seat.

In Place 6, the only per- son who filed was former council member Craig Magerkurth. Incumbent Reed Norman chose not to file for re-election in that position.

The general election for council is May 6. Early voting is from April 24 to May 2.