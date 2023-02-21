Easter Sunrise was constructed/quilted by Barbara Graves. This Quiltworx pattern was inspired by the colors in the fabric of the outer most border and is all foundation (paper-pieced).

Highland Lakes Quilt Festival 2023 deemed a success Special To The Highlander Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04

Despite icy roads, freezing temperatures and Burnet city building closures, the members of Highland Lakes Quilt Guild (HLQG) managed to roll out an awesome 2023 Quilt Fes- tival. Six hundred and fif ty-seven people visited the event on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Burnet Community Center.

The logistics required to accommodate such a large event involved moving trucks and trailers between multiple locations over two full days. Due to freezing weather the guild had only one day to move an entire infrastructure to display hundreds of member- made quilts and many more hundreds of sale items for the boutique and silent auction.

Vendors traveled from out of town pulling their trailers through sometimes hazardous roads and around downed traffic lights, to deliver, set up and sell their products at the show. A few vendors had to cancel. Pulling together a quilt festival of this magnitude is no easy feat; so why do quilters do it? When asked this question, guild members responded, “to show and share our love for quilts.” Quilts are works of art, and the results of many hours of imagining, designing and at last, applying learned skills and carefully selected textiles, to birth a very personal end-product.

Visitors are welcome to join guild meetings the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls. View the website for current information on monthly programs and member-only workshops: www.Hlqg. org or contact HLQG at hlqguild@gmail.com. Participants of the Highland Lakes Quilt Festival were asked to judge over 100 quilts and vote for their favorite. The winners of our viewer’s choice ribbons: First Place, Emily Smith for Summer Travels, second place, Sarah Huie for Afternoon Delight, third place, Barbara Graves for Easter Sunrise.

First place winner of our viewers’ choice awards is Summer Travels, which was constructed/quilted by Emily Smith. One summer Emily and her friends decided to make this quilt while traveling to South Dakota, in an RV. “We selected our own scraps and made several new blocks which weren’t in the pattern,” she said.

The blocks were embroidered with the towns where they were staying. Emily said, “It was fun making this quilt and it is now a memory quilt.”

Second place winner is titled, Afternoon Delight and was constructed/ quilted by Sarah Huie. This pattern was designed by Sue Garman and was the Block of the Month quilt for “The Quilt Show” in 2020. “Of course, I had to make this quilt,” she said. “The late Sue Garman was my all-time favorite quilter and designer. And Covid gave me the time to piece all the tiny 9 patches.”

Third place winner is titled, Easter Sunrise was constructed/quilted by Barbara Graves. “This is a Quiltworx pattern inspired by the colors in the fabric of the outer most border. It is all foundation (paper-pieced).”