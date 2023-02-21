Lady Mustangs find shooting touch in 77-15 blowout Subhead

UPDATE: The Lady Mustangs lost to the Lady Pirates of La Vega, 63-33 on Feb. 20 at Georgetown in the Regional Quarter-Finals. Seven MFHS seniors closed their season with that game. See game highlights and images in the Friday, Feb. 24 issue of The Highlander.

Emma Koziel scored two of the team's 15 3-point shots Friday. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Emma Koziel scored two of the team's 15 3-point shots Friday. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography Lexie Edwards controlled the boards against Caldwell.

Lexie Edwards controlled the boards against Caldwell. Mackenzie Farmer scored eight points in the win.

Mackenzie Farmer scored eight points in the win. Téa Rodriguez scored 20 points in the Lady Mustangs' 77-15 area playoff win over the Caldwell Lady Hornets Friday at Max Copeland Gymnasium.

Téa Rodriguez scored 20 points in the Lady Mustangs' 77-15 area playoff win over the Caldwell Lady Hornets Friday at Max Copeland Gymnasium. Alyssa Berkman defends against Caldwell Friday night. Marble Falls held the Lady Hornets to one point in the first quarter.

Marble Falls Lady Mustangs have played with high energy all year.

On Friday night, Feb.

17, the girls squad found their shooting touch at a level that has been unequaled so far in this banner season.

Four players made multiple 3-pointers as the team totaled 15 3-pointers and cruised to a 7715 area-round win over the Caldwell Lady Hornets before a packed house at Max Copeland Gymnasium.

Senior Emma Koziel even banked one in off the glass late in the third quarter when the Lady Mustangs ripped the nets for seven 3-pointers in the frame.

The long range shooting has been a staple all season. But on Friday the team was hitting shots and celebrating often in a victory that earns the Lady Mustangs Class 4A regional quarterfinal date with powerhouse Waco La Vega Monday, Feb.

20 at Georgetown. The game tipped off 7 p.m.

(Coverage of the La Vega matchup will be in the Friday, Feb. 24 edition of the Highlander.)

The Lady Mustangs (21-13) started quickly against Caldwell.

Marble Falls senior Alyssa Berkman scored 11 seconds into the game on a shot from the wing.

Berkman finished the game with seven 3-point- ers and game-high 22 points.

Teammate Téa Rodriguez had four from long range and scored 20 points.

Koziel and Mackenzie Farmer had two 3-pointers.

“We haven’t had a game like that in a long time,” Rodriguez said. “We’re on the road to success, we’re working together. It’s a good thing. At the end of the day, we’re family.”

The Lady Mustangs defense was superb again. The Lady Mustangs scored the first 14 points of the game and Caldwell got its first points from the free throw line when Jae Mathis scored at 2:03 mark of the first quarter.

Mathis, who had 31 in Caldwell’s bi-district win over Wheatley, finished as Caldwell’s top scorer with nine points.

Meanwhile, The Mustangs entertained the crowd of 1,400 fans with eight players scoring.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Berkman said. “You can’t have one person who scores. We had four different people hit 3-pointers, and they hit multiple 3-pointers. For us to hit that many is a big, big deal. We were shooting inside-out and attacking the goal. Those are the 3-pointers we work on.”

Rodridguez hit two free throws and Berkman nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to start a 15-5 run in the second quarter. The team led 36-6 at halftime.

The Lady Hornets (1818) scored the first points of the second half, but another Berkman 3-pointer kept the momentum in the Lady Mustangs favor.

The lead swelled to 61-9 entering the fourth quarter.

“Everybody pulls for everybody,” the coach said. “Everybody wants everybody to be successful. Our reserves everyday in practice go against our starters. They know their job is to contribute. They know they have to play their best and do what we do. We’re not going to stall and we’re not going to hold the ball. When those reserves get in, they want to be successful. They were prepared.”

Other scorers in the game were Bethany Fry with 11, Farmer with eight, Koziel six, Edwards four and Emma Bindseil, Hailie Rangel and Kylie Roberts each scored two.

Results of the girls team Class 4A regional quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 20 against Waco La Vega were not available by press time. Find the game highlights in the Friday, Feb. 24 issue of The Highlander.