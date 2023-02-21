Alt Text for Image

Alt Text for Image File photos/Pictorial History of Marble Falls Archives In downtown Marble Falls, The Michel family operated a drugstore, complete with soda fountain and opera house since 1891.

Former long-time Marble Falls drugstore steeped in history Special To The Highlander Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04 ImageBody

Ernst Gustav Michel (1865-1930), a native of Germany, and his wife, Lillie Agnes, opened a drugstore in 1891 in an area that is now known as historic downtown Marble Falls.

After fire destroyed the first store in 1905, Michel built a 3-story edifice. The first floor housed the drugstore and soda fountain. The second floor was an opera house with seating for 300 people.

The top floor served as the family’s living quarters. That structure then burned in a fire that destroyed an entire city block in 1927.

All four Michel children who lived to adulthood studied pharmacy. By the early 2000s, Michels was transformed into Wisteria, a furniture store. The location is now home to Main Street Consignments, 216 Main St.