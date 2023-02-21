Open in App
Marble Falls, TX
See more from this location?
The Highlander

Former long-time Marble Falls drugstore steeped in history

By Special To The Highlander,

13 days ago
Former long-time Marble Falls drugstore steeped in history Special To The Highlander Tue, 02/21/2023 - 03:04 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heYHu_0kuafB5n00 Alt Text for Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M01wA_0kuafB5n00 File photos/Pictorial History of Marble Falls Archives In downtown Marble Falls, The Michel family operated a drugstore, complete with soda fountain and opera house since 1891.
Body

Ernst Gustav Michel (1865-1930), a native of Germany, and his wife, Lillie Agnes, opened a drugstore in 1891 in an area that is now known as historic downtown Marble Falls.

After fire destroyed the first store in 1905, Michel built a 3-story edifice. The first floor housed the drugstore and soda fountain. The second floor was an opera house with seating for 300 people.

The top floor served as the family’s living quarters. That structure then burned in a fire that destroyed an entire city block in 1927.

All four Michel children who lived to adulthood studied pharmacy. By the early 2000s, Michels was transformed into Wisteria, a furniture store. The location is now home to Main Street Consignments, 216 Main St.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marble Falls, TX newsLocal Marble Falls, TX
TIRZ board grapples with Marble Falls Main St. parking
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
Litter Lifters gain momentum with projects
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
Drought prompts LCRA to curb water downstream
Spicewood, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harmony school leader to step down
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy